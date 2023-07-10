Mason City had 11 players named to the Iowa Alliance North all-conference teams on Sunday, tied for the most with league champion Ames.

Nolan Stiles, Kaden Tyler, Alex Deets and Ethen Roberts were the four Riverhawk honorees to make the first team list.

Tyler led the conference in home runs this year with seven and finished third on the team with a .381 batting average and had 36 RBIs.

Roberts was a two-way standout, with a team-best 1.64 ERA and five wins while hitting .286. His 63 strikeouts were third-best in the league.

Tyler and Roberts, each seniors, played in all 38 of Mason City's games this season.

The duo also were also named to the IHSBCA North Central 4A All-District second-team.

Stiles also played in all 38 of the team's games this season at first base and hit .377 with seven extra base hits. His 36 RBIs. Alex Deets was the final Riverhawk on the first team after producing a slash line of .400/.447/.571 this season.

Jake Gold, Justyn Rivera and Lincoln Berding were all members of the second team.

Gold hit .284 with 13 doubles. Rivera was the team's best hitter by average, posting .426 with three homers despite playing in just 14 games.

Berding was the youngest Riverhawk to make the all-conference list as a freshman this season. He pitched 27 innings with a 3.37 ERA and hit .289 too.

Breydon Baker, James Finalsen, Kade Hobart and Jace Berding were honorable mentions.

Mason City finished its season 23-17 and finished second in the Iowa Alliance North.