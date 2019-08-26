Mason City baseball player Avery Mellman committed to South Dakota State on Monday night, ending the college recruiting cycle for one of North Iowa's most talented ballplayers.
Mellman announced the decision in a tweet, saying : "Excited to announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at South Dakota State University. Thanks to everyone who has helped me through the journey! #GoJacks".
Mellman performed well his junior year, hitting .310, with a .437 on-base percentage, a slugging percentage of .550, with 18 RBI, one season removed from suffering a broken leg.
Mellman was named a 4A CIML First Team player in 2019, and was also selected the North Central District Second Team All-District shortstop.
