Mason City baseball lands handful of players on CIML-Iowa all-conference teams
PREP BASEBALL

Mason City baseball lands handful of players on CIML-Iowa all-conference teams

The accolades keep coming in for Mason City's Carter Thomas and Alex Gold.

The two players were named to the CIML-Iowa all-conference first team this season as unanimous selections, while Ben Pederson and Connor Dalen were honored as second teamers.

Mason City baseball vs Fort Dodge; 07-16-21-9.jpg

Alex Gold (#12) and Ben Pederson (#30) celebrate after Pederson's home run in a game against Fort Dodge.

Thomas, a junior center fielder, was named to the first team for the second year in a row after another impressive season. At the plate, he finished the season with a batting average of .412 and an on base percentage of .530. He had the most hits on the team this season and finished with 32 RBIs.

He hit nine doubles, six triples and a home run. On the bases, he also recorded 27 stolen bases, which was the second-most in the CIML-Iowa. In the field, he finished with a .951 fielding percentage.

As the team's No. 2 starter and closer, the lefty pitcher appeared in the most games on the mound (16) for the Mohawks. Thomas finished the season with 61 strikeouts in 43.1 innings and held opponents to a batting average of .158.

MC vs. SEP 24.JPG

Carter Thomas finishes throwing a pitch in the Class 4A substate semifinal against Southeast Polk earlier this summer.

Alex Gold, a senior pitcher, was named to the first team for the second season in a row as a utility player. As the team's ace, he led the team in ERA (2.01), strikeouts (73) and tied in wins (5).

He also was dynamic in the batter's box, posting a final batting average of .411 and an on base percentage of .503. His 47 RBIs and nine home runs were both second-most in the CIML-Iowa behind Ankeny's Weston Fulk.

Mason City vs. Dowling Catholic 9.JPG

Alex Gold attempts to pick up a baseball in Mason City's playoff game against Dowling Catholic earlier this summer.

Ben Pederson, a senior, was named to the second team as a utility player. In just 19 games, he batted close to .500 with six doubles and four home runs. Senior Connor Dalen was named to the second team as a first baseman. He posted a batting average of .405, with 28 RBIs and four home runs.

Below is the CIML-Iowa first team. Mason City players are in bold. Unanimous selections are noted by "*". Mohawk second teamers and honorable mention selections are after.

First team

*Sr. Brody Brecht, Ankeny P

*Sr. Weston Wulk, Ankeny P

Sr. Colin Riggs, Ankeny C

Jr. Jace Ulrich, Fort Dodge 1B

Sr. Jase Bauer, Ankeny IF

Jr. Ryan Crandall, Ankeny IF

So. Kyle Miller, Ankeny Centennial IF

*Sr. Kade Somers, Ankeny OF

*Jr. Carter Thomas, Mason City OF

Jr. Drake Callon, Fort Dodge OF

*Sr. Alex Gold, Mason City Ut.

Sr. Christian Davidson, Fort Dodge Ut.

Sr. Jackson Powell, Ankeny Centennial Ut.

Second team

Sr. Connor Dalen, Mason City 1B

Sr. Ben Pederson, Mason City Ut.

Honorable mention

So. Ethen Roberts, Mason City

Jr. Cooper Wiemann, Mason City

Jr. Kellar Malek, Mason City

So. James Fingalsen, Mason City

Mason City Mohawks hosted Fort Dodge baseball at Roosevelt Field on Friday.

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

