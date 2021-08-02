Mason City baseball lands handful of players on CIML-Iowa all-conference teams

The accolades keep coming in for Mason City's Carter Thomas and Alex Gold.

The two players were named to the CIML-Iowa all-conference first team this season as unanimous selections, while Ben Pederson and Connor Dalen were honored as second teamers.

Thomas, a junior center fielder, was named to the first team for the second year in a row after another impressive season. At the plate, he finished the season with a batting average of .412 and an on base percentage of .530. He had the most hits on the team this season and finished with 32 RBIs.

He hit nine doubles, six triples and a home run. On the bases, he also recorded 27 stolen bases, which was the second-most in the CIML-Iowa. In the field, he finished with a .951 fielding percentage.

As the team's No. 2 starter and closer, the lefty pitcher appeared in the most games on the mound (16) for the Mohawks. Thomas finished the season with 61 strikeouts in 43.1 innings and held opponents to a batting average of .158.

Alex Gold, a senior pitcher, was named to the first team for the second season in a row as a utility player. As the team's ace, he led the team in ERA (2.01), strikeouts (73) and tied in wins (5).