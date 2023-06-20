MASON CITY -- On Monday night, missed opportunities stuck out for Mason City coach Troy Rood.

His Riverhawks were solid on the evening, splitting a doubleheader to Fort Dodge.

A gutsy 7-3 win to start quickly became sour with a 5-3 loss that saw Mason City have three opportunities to extend the contest with the tying run on second.

That and a few errors were on the mind for Rood, but he was still satisfied.

"We got off with a bang, but we just gave them too many free bases that led to some runs," he said. "We played poorly enough to lose that game. But the first game, we came back from a deficit, played good defense and had some clutch performances."

The biggest chance of the night for Mason City to make a statement came in the seventh inning of game two.

The Riverhawks loaded the bases in the bottom half of the frame with no outs before striking out three times to end the game.

Hitting with runners in scoring position was a key difference between the two games. Ethen Roberts led that charge in game one with a pair of RBIs and knocked in another in the second.

"We have to have to have guys step forward and they have shown glimmers," Rood said. "We just need to find those who are going to be consistent night in and night out with their approach at the plate and how they play defensively."

Roberts hitting between the two games was exceptional — a combined 5-for-6 with a pair of walks and drove in the three runs.

He also shined on the mound in the first game, striking out nine in six innings of three-run ball.

"I just think not trying to do anything special, just trying to get a nice hit," Roberts said. "Just trying to get on base, not going for the extra bases. Let my teammates hit me in."

Two of the last three games — Friday's 4-3 loss to Algona and Monday night — ended with Kaden Tyler on deck.

Rood would have liked to have his best hitter up to finish either game off.

The opportunities have come for other Mason City players though, who Rood likes to see gain that experience before the postseason. It's been invaluable over the last few weeks with the Riverhawks battling some injury issues.

"We have played 27 games, you should really know yourself as a hitter," Rood said. "I think that is when you are going to see the senior leadership guys are mature baseball players. They are going to start to figure out their strengths as a hitter and how their approach."

Heading into the home stretch of the season, getting healthy is the main priority.

The Riverhawks have been formidable when fully healthy and Rood is looking to get back to that point. Consistency is the key point in the meantime.

"Our ebbs and flows have really been injury related and when we are at full strength, we have been pretty good this season," Rood said. "We are going to have some guys that are way less experienced step forward and really bring the bottom of the order up.

"They had sometimes tonight where 7, 8, 9 came through but it just needs to be a little more consistent."

Roberts likes where the time is too despite the injury issues and the small mistakes on Monday.

For now, staying the course and cleaning up those small mistakes will have Mason City in a good position.

"I think we do good things, just small things that we let slip by and hurt us in the long run," Roberts said. "Just need to keep doing what we have been doing. Don't get too down. Come back and get some wins and keep that rolling."