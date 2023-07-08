MASON CITY — Des Moines Lincoln had not won a substate game since 2015.

After splitting a pair of meetings with Mason City in the regular season, the Railsplitters saw Friday night against the Riverhawks in the 4A-5 substate bracket as a prime opportunity to break that skid.

And with a fantastic outing on the mound from Carson Bougher, Lincoln was able to snap the streak.

Bougher pitched his team to a 5-2 win over the Riverhawks at Roosevelt Field, striking out nine. The two runs he allowed were unearned.

“It’s nice to come out here and play like we did and play as a team, hit the ball when we needed to and our ace on the mound did his job,” Lincoln coach Jacob Hugen said. “It’s exciting. I’m glad these guys got to enjoy it.”

Bougher’s biggest pitches of the night came late.

Mason City loaded the bases in the sixth and a two-out error plated the Riverhawks’ only two runs of the night.

Bougher struck out Ryan Melendez to end the inning and worked out of little trouble in the seventh to finish his complete game.

“I just wanted to throw strikes and let my defense play behind me,” Bougher said. “You are going to win games if you throw strikes, so that’s what I did.”

Bougher did not face much pressure in the early innings either.

He got out of a jam in the second inning when catcher Jagger Bennett threw out a Mason City runner at third.

He did not allow more than one baserunner in another inning until the sixth.

“(Bougher) got in a good rhythm and worked at a fast tempo,” Mascon City coach Troy Rood said. “Maybe our kids got out of character and they kind of lost their approach at the plate. I thought once we slowed down and the game went on, that’s when we got to him.”

Lincoln took the lead on some miscues from the Riverhawks.

A two-out error in the third inning kept the frame going and Bougher and Bennett each drove in runs with base hits.

The Railsplitters plated two in the fourth inning on a pair of wild pitches to take a 4-0 lead.

“I thought (Bougher) pitched well enough to win, but we also did our parts to lose the game by gifting them some runs,” Rood said. “It’s really hard because I think we have such a talented team. We had times this year where we were as good as anybody.”

Inconsistency, mainly due to injuries, in the second half of the season spoiled a 10-0 start for Mason City. The season ended with nine losses in the last 11 games.

That perfect start will stay with Rood, and so will the injuries that threw the team off the tracks.

“We have battled with kids just not being here and not at full strength,” Rood said. “We were feeling really good about things, that’s when the injury bug hit and we were without three of our main guys off and on for much of the season.”

The one thing Rood will remember most from this season though is his nine seniors.

Kaden Tyler and Ethen Roberts amongst others played at elite levels in the 2023 season.

Aside from how they played on the field, Rood is going to miss having them around in practice and the locker room.

“We have nine really good seniors that have really been foundations of this program for quite some time,” Rood said. “When the season ends sooner than expected, it makes you hurt because they are not going to be with the team the next day. We are not going to have this group in the same way and that really hurts.”