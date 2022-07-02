Lyman's grand slam ignites Rockford past North Butler

The Rockford Warriors came out on top against the North Butler Bearcats 7-1 in a Class 1A District 5 first round contest in St. Ansgar on Saturday night.

The Warriors trailed by a run after the top of the third inning, but a second wind and a grand slam late in the game by senior Kolton Lyman put them over the top.

Lyman, a right-hander, came on in relief and notched the victory on the mound with 10 strikeouts.

“Kolton’s a heck of a player. There’s a reason he’s hitting No. 3 and he’s considered to be our ace,” Rockford head coach Clay Eustice said.

The game started slow, with both teams getting on base, but failing to follow through until the top of the third inning, when North Butler's Owen Almelein reached with a single and worked his way to third. With two outs, an errant throw to stop a stolen base passed into the outfield, allowing the Bearcats to score first.

Rockford's Drew Hansen started the game and was done by the top of the fourth. Still, his work wasn't done as a player as his RBI single in the fifth squared the game at one.

In the sixth, Lyman ran into a tight spot with a walk and an error letting two on base, but he closed it out with three straight strikeouts. His grand slam in the bottom half was the dagger.

“All I was really trying to do was get a hit,” Lyman said. “He threw a fastball down the middle with 3-0 and I just took it. He gave me a hitter’s pitch and I just unloaded on it.”

The Warriors added two more runs in the inning to cap a six-run frame.

“We just said, ‘You got to throw strikes – you’re on a pitch count. Let’s not mess around with breaking balls and curveballs and all that stuff,'” Eustice said. “Just fastballs and let’s get out of here. And he executed our game plan very well. And the home run was just a bonus.”

