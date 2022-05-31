Lions searching for answers after blowout loss to Bulldogs

It was a baseball game to forget about for Clear Lake on Tuesday night, as the Lions (1-4) fell 20-1 to the Algona Bulldogs.

That’s been the story of the season so far for the young Lions. Suffering three blowout losses and struggling to find footing to this point is a symptom of an inexperienced squad going through growing pains while just getting players back from spring sports.

Being outscored 44-6 so far this season, something’s got to give. According to Jett Neuberger, that ‘something’ will come.

“It’s more of an early season thing,” Neuberger said. “A lot of our players are just getting back from track and golf and other sports, so they’re just starting to get in the groove of things again. I think that we’ll eventually start hitting better.”

On the pitching side of things, some players will have to step up.

With Neuberger and Andrew Theiss as the top two pitchers on the team, filling up those remaining innings is something the team will look to figure out moving forward.

“We’ve just gotta start throwing more bullpens at practice,” Theiss said. “We finally got the opportunity to cut down on some games this year, and we’ve gotta put some guys in the bullpen and we need some younger guys to step up, too. Just throw some strikes and put the ball in play.”

The current lack of inning-eaters is something head coach A.J. Feuerbach takes responsibility for.

Acknowledging the need to do better at getting more kids reps on the mound and developing them, Feuerbach is willing to give anyone a shot who is wants to put in the time and throw some strikes.

For now, though, he’ll flush this game down the toilet and move on to Webster City on Wednesday.

“I’ll drive around the diamond here for a few hot laps and I’ll put my girl to bed, then I’ll be fine,” Feuerbach said. “I’ve done this a long time. I’ve had great seasons and struggling seasons. I’ve had experienced teams that won a ton of games and I’ve had super young teams that you’ve just gotta coach them up and teach them up.”

“This is one of those teams that you’ve gotta see the path down the road and keep them excited and know that they can get better. We’re gonna screw up, but we’ve just gotta work to screw up less.”

