Lions offense wakes up, defeats Panthers in first round contest

The offensive life had been sucked out of Clear Lake's baseball team over the last three games. It scored four runs in a victory over Humboldt and eight total in losses to Forest City and Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.

It has shown capabilities of lighting up the scoreboard this season. It did on Saturday afternoon.

Facing Central Springs' southpaw Owen Dannen, the Lions figured out his funky delivery by the fourth inning and plated all of their runs in the final four innings to triumph 11-1 over the Panthers in a Class 2A District 5 first round contest at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School.

"We had to get it going," junior outfielder Ben Loge said.

Clear Lake (10-14) advances to Tuesday's district semifinal against top-seeded Forest City. The two sides met on June 28 and the Indians won in dominant fashion, 13-3.

This time around, the Lions are expecting a different result.

"Anytime you get a postseason victory, you're excited and happy," their head coach A.J. Feuerbach said. "We got to go up and give them a challenge."

Dannen limited Clear Lake to just one baserunner over the first three frames. Titan Schmitt roped an RBI single to tie the game and an infield error gave it the advantage.

In the fifth, Dylan Bieber and Jett Neuberger drove in runs in a three-run frame. Smart baserunning was a priority for Feuerbach that half-inning as he wanted Cabot Neuberger to force a throw to second while courtesy runner Justin Kerr broke home.

It worked.

Then on a Chase Berding wild pitch in the sixth, it went deep enough and Brock Mathers struggled with picking it up. It allowed two Lions to cross home plate in a four-run sixth on four hits.

"We told them about the size of Garner that maybe their would be an opportunity to do that," Feuerbach said.

Central Springs (10-14) head coach Lee Gealow didn't think the moment was too big for his group. Rather, he feels the Panthers just ran into a Clear Lake team that got hot.

"Had a couple things not go our way," Gealow said. "I have yet to see a moment, an event itself, rattle any of our seniors. Really what it comes down is we played a really good baseball team."

And when the Lions have left-hander Jett Neuberger on the bump, their confidence soars.

The returning all-state pitcher allowed just four hits and 15 strikeouts. He battled through what he called not his best fastball-curveball to still post a near complete game performance.

"I was kind of struggling to throw my fastball for strikes," Neuberger said. "They're just barely missing. I got them to swing at some to help me out."

The initial plan was to have the southpaw throw 65 pitches and be available to start and or pitch against the Indians on Tuesday. Sometimes, plan change.

Clear Lake was only up 2-1 before its offense exploded and Feuerbach wasn't going to risk pulling his No. 1 pitcher.

"I was not going to let myself take him out in a 2-1 game and regret something I would regret forever," Feuerbach said. "If that is his last win as a Lion, he did phenomenal."

Loge was still thrilled to see the bats back up the Lions ace. He crossed home plate three times while Jett Neuberger and Hudson Smith each had two hits. Bieber drove in two runs.

"We were pumped up, it is nice to see that energy come back," Loge said.

The Panthers jumped on Neuberger with a run in the third on a deep triple from Mathers that gave them the early lead. Errors in the three of the final four inning proved to be costly.

Mathers had two of Central Springs' four hits. It graduates six senior starters and three of them made 19 total starts. Gealow was pretty choked up discussing that group afterwards.

"They're studs in every facet that just came up a little short today," he said. "People wise, I'll be talking to those guys a decade from now."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

