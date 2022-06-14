Lions grab early lead, falter late against 2A No. 6 Wolverines

DIKE -- The Clear Lake baseball team fell to 5-9 on the season after a 13-3 loss to the Class 2A No. 6 Dike-New Hartford Wolverines on Tuesday night in a non-conference contest.

In the first inning, Clear Lake snagged a 3-0 lead. Junior Ben Loge, freshman Dylan Bieber and sophomore Andrew Theiss all scored on two DNH errors.

However, the Wolverines responded with five runs on five singles in the bottom of the first to regain the lead.

Despite not being able to maintain the lead, Clear Lake head coach AJ Feuerbach said he liked what he saw out of his team in the first inning.

“I do not know if anyone has done that on them this year," Feuerbach said. "So, I think that was a positive.”

Following three scoreless innings, the Wolverines continued their strong performance at the plate as cleanup hitter, Nick Reinicke, started the fifth inning with a leadoff double.

Freshman pitcher Carson Costello hit an RBI single two at-bats later to put the Wolverines on top 6-3.

At the next at-bat, Cole McCumber hit a sacrifice fly ball to score Colin Meester from third.

After singles from Micah Walston and Devon Kollasch loaded the bases, junior Gus Varney hit a grand slam to put DNH on top 12-3.

The Wolverines finished the Lions off in the bottom of the sixth as McCumber hit a walk off single to score Meester from third.

Feuerbach credited the loss to the Lions’ inability to get runners into scoring position after their first inning rally.

“We did not have a plan at the plate. We always talk about having a plan and what is our process," Feuerbach stated. "I thought we were just kind of flailing. We were chasing stuff, tonight.”

Feuerbach said that he feels the Lions showed they could play with best of the best and wants another shot at the Wolverines

“I am proud of my kids,” Feuerbach said. “I think we can hang with them…They are in our substate. We could meet them to go to state. I would like to that again, give another shot at them.”

Clear Lake rounds out the week with a home matchup against (11-6) Hampton-Dumont-CAL on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. before hitting the road to take on the (7-8) Red Oak Tigers on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0