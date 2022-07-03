Lions getting most of dropping to Class 2A, difficult schedule

This time last summer, Clear Lake's baseball team is wrapping up the regular season as a member in Class 3A and preparing for its substate quarterfinal.

With the BEDs numbers this academic year, the Lions dropped to 2A and therefore get a week shorter of a regular season and having to play at max four postseason games.

And yet, they see it has a positive.

"The competition might be a little easier," ace of Clear Lake's pitching staff, Jett Neuberger said. "When we play tougher competition and then it comes tournament time and we're playing not as tough competition, that really helps us out."

The Lions won their Class 2A District 5 opener over Central Springs 11-1 on Saturday afternoon at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School, plating all of the runs in the final four innings.

Could that offensive explosion be an indication of future games?

"Sitting out in the outfield just wondering, we had to get it going," junior Ben Loge said. "Fortunately, they took (left-hander Owen Dannen) out (for right-hander Chase Berding) and we hit better against righties."

Clear Lake (10-14) hasn't taken any shortcuts this season with its schedule. In just the first week, it faced Mason City and Newman Catholic to get the Cerro Gordo County matchups out of the way early.

It went out of conference and experienced a setback against a 2A top-10 foe in Dike-New Hartford, lost 1-0 to Red Oak and went 1-2 against programs in the Top of Iowa Conference.

Oh, and the Lions went through a balanced North Central Conference and ended up with a 7-6 record in the league.

"It was really good for us," Clear Lake head coach A.J. Feuerbach said. "We played some heavy hitters. We've taken for lumps, but guess what, those things make you better for the future."

In most years, the NCC is owned by Webster City and Humboldt. Every once in awhile, a couple others will step to the forefront and challenge those two for conference supremacy.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL did that with a 21-win season, but there was depth behind that top-three.

Algona and the Lions each won double digit games plus Clarion-Goldfield-Dows increased its win total to nine. St. Edmond won seven games and is hosting a 1A district semifinal contest.

"Guys are finally being settled into baseball and we're ready to go," Loge said. "Our conference is very strong and playing down helps us a lot. They helped us out and they prepared us for this game."

Clear Lake used Neuberger for the entirety of the victory over the Panthers. He threw 114 pitches, struck out 14 batters and danced around five hits, three walks and a balk to give up just one earned run.

Anytime Central Springs attempted a rally, the southpaw thwarted it.

"I feel bad for them," Loge said. "They're just guessing. He is so good."

It was not the plan to let Neuberger go the distance and hit his max pitch count for a game. Feuerbach and his staff wanted to get him out with 65 pitches and be available for Tuesday's district semifinal against Forest City.

Feuerbach didn't pull the trigger. The Lions were only up 2-1 and he didn't want to risk losing the game and not even getting to Forest City this week.

"I was not going to let myself take him out in a 2-1 game and regret something I would regret forever," Feuerbach said. "If that is his last win as a Lion, he did phenomenal."

Neuberger will be unavailable to pitch against the Indians, the same team that cruised by Clear Lake 13-3 at home on June 28. One week later on the same site, they will host the biggest game of either teams season up to this point.

Andrew Theiss will get the start for the Lions. The sophomore has been consistently their No. 2 pitcher this year with opponents hitting .202 against him with 64 strikeouts.

"I have a lot of confidence in him," Neuberger said. "He's telling me he's really pumped to pitch against Forest City."

Theiss has shown flashes this season, most notably a complete game shutout with 13 strikeouts against Iowa-Falls Alden. At the same time, his earned run average of 4.17 is high.

"We just got to keep him cool, calm and collected," Feuerbach said. "Not worry about the umpires calls and just keep throwing, we're going to have a good shot."

One of the many traits Clear Lake has shown this season is energized when Neuberger is on the bump versus when any other pitcher takes the mound. It drops in enthusiasm.

Still, no one on the Lions believe it will happen this time around.

"We got a chip on our shoulder," Loge said. "Five seed in the district, we didn't like that. We thought we should have been higher."

How they lost to Forest City still sits in the back of their mind, by letting a 3-2 lead by wiped away in the blink of an eye and never regain traction.

For meeting No. 2, Clear Lake means all business.

"We got to go up and give them a challenge," Feuerbach said. "I just want them to have confidence that we've won with Andrew. If we get Andrew going, we got a shot to see Jett next Saturday night."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

