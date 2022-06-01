Lions baseball experiencing growing pains early in season

Clear Lake's 20-1 defeat to Algona on Tuesday night was summed up pretty swiftly by senior Jett Neuberger.

"This was a pretty bad loss tonight, so hopefully I'll forget about the whole thing and just move on," he said.

On the receiving end of the run-rule in three of their last four games, the Lions are navigating a season in which plenty of the roster is inexperienced at the varsity level.

Add on the fact that players in spring sports just recently joined the team and barely have any reps, you've got a recipe for significant growing pains.

Those growing pains have been apparent at the plate and in the field, as Clear Lake has been outscored 44-6 as part of its 1-4 start to the season.

"There's a lot of things that can go on at the plate," sophomore Andrew Theiss said. "For us being a very young team, a lot of the players haven't seen some of the pitchers that we've faced, and we've faced some pretty good teams at the start [of the season]. There's also people coming back that haven't had any live at-bats in practice, and that's it right there."

Head Coach A.J. Feuerbach pointed out that the team is making better contact and not striking out as much. He's been trying to emphasize the importance of the 'two-strike approach,' choking up and fighting to put the bat on the ball.

He's also pushed the importance of being ready for the first pitch fastball, and jumping on it like other teams have.

"Lessons to be learned," he said. "It's a work in progress."

Defensively, Feuerbach believes there are little tweaks that can be made in the field that will prevent another lopsided score like Tuesday night's from happening.

"When we have two outs in the field, we need, we call it 'going for broke' or 'gamble mode', where now, I can't let a ball drop in front of me in the outfield," he said. "I can't let a ball get between the shortstop. We've gotta get dirty. We always talk about how dirty your uniform is."

With all of those things to work on, Feuerbach still tries to emphasize the positives of what the team is doing. Although the run differential hasn't looked pretty this season, he believes it is just those little things that need to be fixed.

Discussing how he's had experiences teams that have won tons of games and young teams that have struggled like this one during his time in coaching, Feuerbach said looking down the road and seeing what these players are capable of in the future is a big motivator.

"We're 1-4 and I think the five teams we've played are all pretty decent," he said. "We have to keep fighting and fighting. That's all we can do. Just gotta keep pumping them up and tell them to keep working and keep their spirits up to know that, we are gonna have some growing pains with this stuff. Keep trying to fail less, because baseball is a game of failures."

