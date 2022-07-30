Large Schools East leads from start to finish against Small Schools East

After a hot start to game two of the 2022 IHSBCA All-Star Series on Friday night at Roosevelt Field, Large Schools East never looked back.

With RBIs from Clinton's Jai Jensen, Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Dylan Davis and Pleasant Valley's Drew Micek, the team headed to the bottom of the first with a 3-0 lead.

A few innings with minimal action followed before Large Schools East put the game out of reach with a big fifth.

Scoring six runs in the top of the inning and ballooning the lead to 9-0, Clear Creek-Amana's Ben Swails, Clinton's Jai Jensen and Independence's Marcus Beatty each picked up their second runs of the day in the frame.

Fighting back in the sixth and and seventh to make things somewhat interesting, all of Small Schools Easts runs came on RBIs from recently crowned Class 1A state champions Tucker Gibbar and Kooper Schulte of New London.

Gibbar drove a run in in the sixth to put the team on the board, then in the bottom of the seventh Schulte hit a three-run missile over the left field fence with one out in the frame.

A pick-off at second and a pop-out to the third ended the contest shortly after, as Large Schools East claimed the victory by a score of 9-4.

Charles City head coach Tyler Downing is an assistant coach for the squad this year, and this is his second IHSBCA All-Star Series he's coached in, with the first coming in 2017.

He enjoys the fun, laid-back atmosphere of the series, noting that there really isn't that much coaching that needs to be done.

"Obviously you wanna win, but there's also kind of that relaxation," Downing said. "It's still baseball, but have a little more fun. Having all seniors, kind of let them do their thing. You just kind of get to sit and watch."

Downing also believes its fun to simply be around the guys and see them interacting with each other. Although some of them know each other through social media or from playing each other, there are still relationships that are built over the weekend.

This weekend provides a special opportunity to see some athletes you've never crossed paths with do their thing and demonstrate why they're the best in the state. That's all the more special after COVID-19 prevented the event from taking place for the past couple of years.

"Some of these guys didn't even know about it leading up to this year, because it hasn't been around for two years," Downing said.

Overall, day one was a success. Mason City head coach Troy Rood, who has been playing host at Roosevelt Field, heard plenty of compliments from players and parents about how well-maintained and historical the ballpark looks and feels.

Rood also enjoyed seeing the best of the best do what they do in both games that took place on Friday night.

"We just saw the talent that's on display here," he said. "Reese Moore having two home runs that first game, (Jaden) Morris did a great job, (Sam) Skarich was very impressive on the mound."

Earlier this week Rood said that he believed things would go even better this time around after hosting the event in 2016 and knowing what to expect this year.

And on Friday, Rood said that that was exactly the case.

"It went without a hiccup today, knock on wood," Rood said. "It went very smoothly. I said several times today publicly that I think the IHSBCA is the best coaches association of any sport anywhere in the United States of America."

"You see a passionate group of people. They love the game, they love kids, and they want to do everything they can to help the kids have a great experience."