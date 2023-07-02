LAKE MILLS — Playing close games is nothing new for Lake Mills.

The Bulldogs have had seven games this year decided by three runs or less, including one on Saturday night against West Fork in the first round of the 1A substate baseball game.

This time, Lake Mills came out on top too, keeping its season alive.

Brady Hanson’s two-run double in the fifth inning and an RBI fielder’s choice from Hayden Helgeson lifted the Bulldogs to a 4-3 win over the Warhawks.

Up until Hanson’s hit, West Fork led the entire game.

Lake Mills struggled to put anything together against Casyn Guerrero. And when a Bulldog did get on base, nothing came out of it.

“We always just tell the guys to stay focused at it,” coach Joel Koch said. “I feel like the first part of the game we were sleeping a bit. Brady gave us a spark. He came through huge for us and definitely led us to victory there."

It’s not the first time that Hanson has made a big hit this season. He is one of the best hitters on the team.

But all of the bats seemed to click after early frustrations.

“He’s come through for us numerous times,” Koch said. “We have had a lot of those close games, it sure would be nice to win by a larger margin than just one. But those are my favorite kinds of games. They are exciting.”

After West Fork scored a few early runs, Eli Menke went to work. The junior finished with 12 strikeouts in a complete game for Lake Mills.

Warhawk coach Kayden Ames knew what his team was going up against with the right-hander.

“We had heard some good things about him and he’s a good pitcher,” Ames said. “All the players knew we were going to see their ace and I’m happy with how we handled it. We really came around and nobody flinched when were going to see a pitcher like him.”

With how his team played for the majority of the game, Ames thought his team let that one get away.

West Fork was on top of everything defensively and Guerrero cruised through the first few innings. It was not until late that the Warhawks struggled to get on base and manufacture runs.

“We knew we could have had that game, and in my opinion, we should have had that game,” Ames said. “There is just a couple of plays, but they happen, and we lost it there. But it’s not about this game. From the team we were at the beginning of the year to the team we are now, I couldn’t be prouder of our guys.”

One of Lake Mills’ struggles this season is stringing together wins. The Bulldogs have not won more than two in a row yet.

For now, it is three out of four. Koch is hoping they can continue the good run.

“We need to keep hitting and be smart on the bases,” he said. “Stay focused, don’t forget what is going on. I think our fielding and pitching are good enough to keep moving on. We just need to keep the sticks going.”

North Butler 9, Central Springs 1: Bearcat pitcher Carter Miller shut down the young Panthers lineup, allowing three hits in his six innings.

The only blemish came in the fourth inning after allowing the first two batters to reach base.

Miller was stellar otherwise.

“Just throw strikes,” he said. “Just throw and be relaxed; don’t worry too much about it.”

The North Butler offense came up with five runs in the third, eclipsing its season average of four runs in that frame alone.

Miller said that is the one thing the Bearcats need to improve on, even during a four-game winning streak.

“We have good pitchers, we just need to get the bats going,” he said. “We have a lot of confidence going into games. We all got the bats going which has been nice.”

The loss ends Central Springs’ season. The Panthers finished 7-18 despite starting five freshmen and eighth graders.

Coach Lee Gealow said they had expectations still coming into this season, but he was still impressed with how his youthful squad held up.

“What’s difficult to see from the outside looking in is the amount of development that took place,” he said. “They are different people. They did their best to absorb and drink from a firehose as much as they could and apply it as best as they could.”

Gaelow hopes that his players used this season to learn and get used to playing at the high school level and hope to capitalize on that this offseason.

“We are just not quite there yet,” he said. “I hope that they continue to stick with it, especially in the offseason and bring all of those learning moments next year. We are just not physically where we need to be yet because they are taking in so much.”