Krabbe, Schuermann facing different challenges as first-year TIC-West coaches

Two first-year head coaches faced off in Garner last night in Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's Noah Krabbe and Lake Mills' Casey Schuermann.

Krabbe took over a program that won 21 games last year and is hoping to keep things moving, while Schuermann is trying to build up a program that has won less than 10 games in each of the past two seasons.

Despite facing different challenges, coming from different backgrounds and taking over their respective positions at different points in their lives, Krabbe and Schuermann both just want what's best for the kids.

Noah Krabbe

Ryley Kozisek took a job as an assistant at Central College after leading the Cardinals to a 21-5 season and being named the Top of Iowa West Coach of the Year. He spent a few years as an assistant at GHV before taking over.

Krabbe was a first-year assistant and now is following that young assistant to head coach pipeline. He's hoping to maintain the same feel around the team that led to so much success last year.

"It's been interesting, but it's been a lot of fun," Krabbe said. "I got the position a little bit later probably than what normally happens, but we kinda ran with it. We've had, I think, five coaches in five years. I kept a lot of the stuff that we did last year and we're doing the same stuff. I want these guys to be playing loose, playing free, having fun, because that's the most important thing is these guys have fun."

With the opportunity to have his own assistants now, Krabbe chose someone who he is quite familiar with.

Some know him as the long-time NIACC men's basketball head coach, and some know him as the long-time Osage baseball head coach. Most know him as both. Now, though, Mark Mohl is adding GHV baseball assistant coach to his list of stops.

Coaching Krabbe when he was in high school at Osage, Mohl is a mentor figure that he trusts to help give him pointers and guide him through this experience.

"Coach Mohl's seen so many games, he knows if I miss something," Krabbe said. "If he shouts out there, I don't mind. He was my coach. I love it when he steps up and helps us, too. I forget a lot of things as a first-year head coach, but we're getting through it."

This year, focus is being placed on getting guys in the same positions they're comfortable with so that they can succeed.

There isn't much that needs to be tweaked when it comes to this year's roster, and Krabbe is grateful for the people who have helped make that possible.

He mentions often how it's about the kids and not about him, and Friday night he took some time to talk about some of the other people who have played a role in his players' lives.

"It's a credit to a lot of these people who have worked with these kids from a young age," Krabbe said. "I'm very lucky to step in and kind of get thrown the keys, and we're gonna run with it as long as we can. The parents that have put in a lot of work when they were younger, I think that's the key to these guys' success right now."

Casey Schuermann

Following Friday's loss to GHV, Schuermann's approach to the game was summed up by four simple words.

"I've gotta coach better," he said.

Sure, he talked about how he wants his team to compete more and about some of the specific challenges the program is facing, but those four words seemed to be the overall message.

Schuermann has spent time all over the place throughout his time in coaching.

In 2014 and 2015 he was the assistant head coach for the Laramie Colts of the Rocky Mountain Baseball League, the same years he was a student assistant at Waldorf University.

He then went on to be an assistant coach at Northland College during in 2015-16 and in the summer of 2016, he joined the North Fork Ospreys of the Hamptons Collegiate League. That same year, he was named head coach of the Crown Point Sharks of the Mid-Atlantic Collegiate League.

He also spent time as the hitting coach for the Green Bay Bullfrogs of the Northwoods League in 2018 and as an assistant coach for the Hyannis Harbor Hawks of the Cape Cod League in 2019. In 2020, he served as the hitting coach for the Mat-Su Miners of the Alaska Baseball League.

If you were reading that out loud you'd be out of breath.

With all of that on his resume, Schuermann pointed to his time as an assistant coach at Waldorf as what's prepared him to lead the Bulldogs to higher heights.

Pointing to Waldorf head coach Joe Tautges, who was standing off to the side of the Lake Mills dugout after watching the game in support of his assistant, Schuermann said the place that he's been coaching at consistently since 2016 has helped him immensely.

"That man right there, Coach (Joe) Tautges from Waldorf, he's prepared me really well," he said. "Our athletic director over there, I've been a sponge and I've been blessed to be around the best players in the world. Number one overall picks, first round picks, the best coaches, hall-of-fame coaches."

Now switching to the high school level, there's been plenty of differences. Used to the year long grind of collegiate athletics, Schuermann noted how there's just a couple months out of the year for high school baseball in Iowa. The commitment level is something that has been an adjustment.

Schuermann also wants his players to understand that it's not always about what happened in the past. It's about what happens next.

"Just trying to push them to a higher level has been a little bit of a challenge," he said. "Letting them open up within themselves. Just because you're struggling doesn't mean anything. Just because you're 0-3 doesn't mean anything. The only thing that matters is that next pitch. Really just trying to push through that wall."

Only starting two seniors and one junior, that's part of the growth process for the Bulldogs.

Baseball isn't the only part of that process, though.

Schuermann is just as concerned, if not more concerned, with what happens away from it. Eventually baseball ends, and you're left with what kind of person you are and not just what kind of athlete you've been.

"I want what's best for the kids overall," Schuermann said. "Having that opportunity to be with those guys gives me the opportunity to help these guys on the baseball field, but honestly more importantly being a better a human being, and we talk about that. Whether it's five years from now or 10 years from now, we're pushing you to be better people."

