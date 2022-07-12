Knights' offense does enough as Taylor twirls gem, team returns to state

CLARION – Right off the rip, a leadoff double cracked off the bat of Bishop Garrigan's Cal Birkey.

Newman Catholic pitcher Doug Taylor was unsure of the approach the Golden Bears would have against him, whether it be sitting back and waiting for their pitch or swinging away.

Birkey's hit told him all he needed to know.

"I think that kind of allowed me to just lock in from the jump," Taylor said. "Sometimes I have a little trouble when I don't have runners on, but right when I get a runner on it's kind of go mode. That carried on over the rest of the game."

That was a bit of an understatement.

Retiring the next 20 batters he faced, Taylor went on to pitch a complete game two-hitter that was accompanied by ten strikeouts in the Class 1A No. 2 Knights' 2-0 win over Bishop Garrigan in a Class 1A Substate 2 final at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows High School.

The Knights' first run of the game came in the bottom of the second, as Golden Bears pitcher Hollis Bode began having control issues after getting two outs to start the frame.

Hitting three batters and walking one, Bode allowed Jack Maznio to trot home with the bases loaded to give Newman a 1-0 lead.

Afterwards, he was lifted in favor of Nathan Merron, who switched to the mound from second base and got Bishop Garrigan out of a bases loaded jam. He went on to toss one more scoreless inning before giving up a run in the bottom of the fifth.

Just before that, Taylor had struck out the side in the top half and made his first real show of emotion of the night. Letting out a "let's go!" and pounding his chest as he walked off the mound, the University of Iowa commit was feeling it.

"They'd been putting some balls in play, it was 1-0 at that point, and I knew I had to start picking it up a little," Taylor said. "Just getting those three strikeouts, I was pretty excited and pretty pumped up about that."

But it didn't stay at 1-0 for long.

With one out, leadoff batter Tim Castle hit a single. After he stole second, Max Burt was intentionally walked. Taylor popped out to second base, and with two outs senior Nash Holmgaard stepped to the plate.

He drove in Castle on a single that gave the Knights just a little more breathing room.

"We had to get something rolling," Holmgaard said. "Doug was doing a great job on the mound and we had to back him up."

That 2-0 lead would eventually hold, but not before a bit of two-out trouble in the top of the seventh.

Taylor struck out Drew Fogarty swinging and got a 4-3 groundout out of Garrett Heying. Then cleanup hitter Drew Lappe worked a full count and walked and was followed by a single from Jacob Leerar.

With runners on first and second, Taylor had to find it in himself to finish the job just one out away from returning to the state tournament.

"I just kept repeating to myself: 'I've earned this,'" Taylor said. "I've worked my tail off for this for multiple years. My whole life, really.

"No matter who's on or how many outs, just go out there and do my thing."

Taylor then struck Merron out looking on a full-count pitch that painted the outside corner.

Saying that Taylor was possibly the most efficient he's ever been with three or four pitches working for him all night, head coach Alex Bohl was happy to sneak out with a tight victory.

"Thankfully Doug threw one of his best games, probably in his career," he said.

Getting back to state after an upset to Northwood-Kensett last year ended an Iowa high school record 13-year streak of state tournament appearances, the Knights bent but never broke.

All of those postseason games over the years assisted in earning the nail-biter victory.

"We have a pretty senior heavy team, juniors, guys who have played in a lot of big games," Burt said. "I think that definitely helped us out."