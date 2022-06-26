Knights draw 14 walks, rope 16 hits, claim River City rivalry over Mason City

It took until game No. 28 for Newman Catholic's baseball team to have its full lineup together.

Injuries and other obstacles have prevented the second-ranked team in Class 1A to put together the best lineup it can delve out.

"I think it shows how good of a ball club we are," Knights senior infielder Tim Castle said.

Boy, ain't that the truth.

The annual River City rivalry game turned into a one-sided affair as Newman took advantage of 14 walks and recorded 16 hits to pile up 18 runs and defeat Mason City 18-7 in six innings on Sunday afternoon at Roosevelt Field.

For the second straight year, the Knights (25-3) won the annual inner-city matchup and the 18 runs is the highest in the contest since 2014 when they plated the exact number of runs in that victory.

"It was definitely one of our best approaches at the plate," Newman head coach Alex Bohl said. "It is a great chance to face some really good arms, make sure we get better today and I think we did that."

Last season's contest was a thriller, won by the Knights in a walk-off. No dramatics were needed on Sunday.

Both times they batted around the lineup – in the second and sixth innings – were the backbreakers.

After Newman drew three straight walks, the last one from Jack Maznio scored a run to tie the game at two, Tim Castle poked a single to give it a lead. Max Burt followed with a two-run single and Doug Taylor lifted an RBI double to cap a five-run frame and lead 6-2.

Up 10-7 in the sixth, the Knights broke the game open with an eight-run frame. Taylor recorded his second straight double that plated two runs while Nash Holmgaard and Eli Brinkley each recorded RBI singles.

"Our offense showed up today," Taylor said. "When we're on, it is a sparkplug for everyone else. There's always a couple guys that's going to step up."

The story was the walks. Maznio was walked four times and seven of the nine hitters in Newman's lineup reached base via a walk. Mason City (16-15) had to use four pitchers in six innings.

Nothing seemed to work.

"That's the baseball game," Riverhawks head coach Troy Rood said. "It was just too much to overcome. We lost the game because we gave them so many free bases."

For as much as the Knights' roster have played not only varsity action, but high-level games, they have grown into their approaches at the plate. Castle admitted it was a struggle at the start of the year.

Those days are long gone.

"Against a decent 4A opponent, that kind of shows how our approaches improved," he said.

"You're going to understand the situations and how you're going to battle through," Bohl added. "That paid off today."

Taylor still recorded 10 strikeouts, but he got smacked around a bit on a blustery day in North Iowa.

In the bottom of the first, Mason City first baseman Kellar Malek deposited a pitch over the 350-foot sign in left-center field to give it a 2-1 lead, his first longball of the season. Alex Deets launched a two-run homer to left field in a three-run fourth.

That brought the Riverhawks back to within three runs.

"The fight we have, the moxie we have, that's not fake," Rood said. "They believe all the way until the last out they're going to win no matter what the score is."

The gap just got too big and for the fourth time in five years, the Knights left victorious.

"It felt really good to win this," Taylor said. "It is always fun (with) all these people here to come out on top."

Castle and Taylor each had three hits and four RBIs at the plate while Brinkley had a 3-for-3 day with three runs scored. Castle and Maznio also crossed home plate three times.

Newman finishes the week against Bishop Garrigan, a potential opponent in the substate final, plus Central Springs, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and a top-five 2A opponent in Dike-New Hartford.

"I feel like if we play like we did today, not a lot of opponents can beat us," outfielder Bennett Suntken said.

Mason City, meanwhile, gets four more CIML doubleheaders before opening 4A substate play on July 8.

"We have this big atmosphere, that's the uniqueness of what we do," Rood said. "We're not scared to loss. We keep pointing towards July."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.