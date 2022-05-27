Kaden Tyler makes Mason City win possible in first pitching appearance of season

In a crazy game that saw a shallow pop-up into right field by Carter Thomas get lost in the lights and plate two runs to give the River Hawks their first lead of the game in the bottom of the sixth, the comeback had been completed but the job wasn't finished.

Facing deficits of 2-0 and 4-1 before fighting back and eventually winning the game 5-4, Mason City needed to stop giving up runs before it could take care of business offensively.

That's where Kaden Tyler factors in.

Pitching two and two-thirds of an inning to close out the game, allowing no runners and striking out five, Tyler helped make the comeback possible.

Entering with one out in the fifth and getting out of a jam in the middle of a 4-1 deficit, the junior stifled the Mustangs' offense in dominating fashion. From the bend on his pitches to the confidence he showed on the mound, you would never guess that this was his first pitching appearance of the season.

He provided a one-two-three inning in the top of the seventh to seal the victory.

"I pitched like this at Dowling one time my freshman year, and that felt good, then I pitched against Clear Lake's sophomore team and got hit like crazy," Tyler said. "This one feels really good. Probably one of the best pitching performances I've had."

Mason City coach Troy Rood understood how important Tyler's performance was to the team. Throwing nasty sliders to DCG first baseman Clayton Campidilli and striking him out after he homered previously in the game, it was clear that Tyler was on his game.

That radiated from the mound and helped to motivate the entire team.

"Obviously he's a confident kid," Rood said. "You can see how he carries himself on the mound, and we fed off of that. He was lights out coming in."

Thomas started the game on the mound, going four and a third innings and giving up four runs (three earned) on five walks and eight strikeouts.

Although his offensive heroics were yet to come in the form of a triple and that game-winning shallow pop-up, it was clear that he didn't quite have it pitching-wise on Thursday.

Because of that, he spoke glowingly about Tyler.

"That's how you have your brother's back," Thomas said. "I can't thank him enough for that. He had my back, and we had his back fielding. That's how you get a team win is having guys that can come in and slam the door like that."

