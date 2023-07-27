It was one inning that changed the trajectory for Mason City's Kaden Tyler.

A sophomore at the time, Tyler came up with a pair of great plays defensively at third base for the Riverhawks in a substate game against Southeast Polk.

Tyler went through the ups and downs that year, but after that he exploded.

"I just had to go out there and try and make a play and I made those plays," he said. "That Southeast Polk game really flipped the switch."

Mason City baseball coach Troy Rood remembers the flashes in the Southeast Polk game too. It was in that moment he knew Tyler was going to be a really good player for the next two seasons.

"That was his moment where he was like 'I am really good at baseball'," Rood said.

After that 2021 sophomore season, his first playing varsity, Tyler was elite.

This season as a senior, Tyler blasted seven home runs and hit .381 to earn a spot on the Globe Gazette's All-Area Baseball First Team for the second straight year.

After those early struggles, Tyler took off. Even after hitting .305 in 2022, his senior campaign was even better.

Over the course of the past two years, Tyler has spent more time working in the weight room to build up his strength and more time working on hitting in the offseason at The Yard.

"Everything started growing once I started going to the gym and I just felt stronger and could feel my swing more," he said. "I feel like I grew more disciplined going to The Yard, swinging at pitches on the pitching machine that I like. It has helped a lot."

Rood saw that growth in his career too, a lot of it coming from more experience against top-tier baseball talent in Class 4A but also working on his approach at the plate.

"I think he got bigger and stronger, bit as far as his actual baseball skills, it was definitely his ability to control the strike zone hitter," Rood said. "He really came around as a hitter. I think that growth happened because he had a better approach at the plate."

The athleticism was the key early on for Tyler. Rood said Tyler is one of the best pure athletes he has ever coached.

An accomplished runner in track, he has always been a great on the bases — he stole 36 bases on his career.

Tyler though never viewed himself as one of the most athletic players on the field, instead focusing on what he could do to help the team the most.

"I just really tried to do my best and give 100% and not think about myself," Tyler said. "I was just thinking about what I could do for the team in my next at bat, like trying to make something happen for the game."

A lot of the team-first mentality that Tyler has comes from who he is as a person. He said he was raised to be respectful to everyone and have confidence in everything that he does as well as giving all the effort.

If Tyler wasn't satisfied with a play he made, it was always how he could do better for his team on the next one.

"I've always just tried to be as positive as I could, even with my teammates," Tyler said. "I feel like that helped me be more positive. If I strike out, I'm always thinking about the next play."

To Rood, Tyler's positivity is what sets him apart and also what helps himself and the team.

"There is never a bad day in Kaden's world," Rood said. "I think that is why he has so much confidence and so much swag is he's just an energy giver. That stands out to me probably more than the athleticism.

"I think that stands out to me is I haven't had a player that has enjoyed playing any more than he has."

A lot of Tyler's joy comes from the rest of Mason City's senior class.

Tyler said him, Ethen Roberts and James Fingalsen have been friends since elementary school. The rest of them — Jake Gold, Nolan Stiles, Alex Deets, Kale Hobart and Jace Berding — came together later on in middle school when they played together in their eighth grade baseball season.

"We have always been friends since we were little and then in baseball we just became that pack," Tyler said. "We have always been really close and never really serious. We were serious when the game comes, but all-around, we were just having fun and making memories."

If there was one thing that Rood hopes the younger players saw from that group, it was how much fun and success they had.

"My hope is that his love for the game, his love for his teammates, I really hope that rubbed off on some of the younger kids we have coming up," Rood said. "I hope that can be a part of his legacy too is he helped those kids see that this is ultimately a game so you should have joy every time you go out there."

For now, Tyler is done on the baseball field.

About a month ago, he decided to go to Iowa State this fall with hopes of walking on with the football team after having more than 900 yards in his lone high school football season last fall.

He does not have a spot yet, but after talking to some of the coaches, Tyler has a lot of confidence to secure one of the open roster spots in tryouts when he gets to Ames.

When he leaves Mason City in a few weeks, Tyler hopes that he is remembered for all the effort that he gave in the five sports he participated in.

"There is a lot I am going to miss," he said. "Just the energy I would give to all the sports. I really gave 110%. There are so many memories that I can think of. I just gave 100% no matter what."

