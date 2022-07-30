Johnston's Risley, Campidilli make one more winning play together in Large Schools West victory

Make that two extra-inning contests on day two of the 2022 IHSBCA All-Star Series.

First it was a pitcher's duel between Wahlert's Aaron Savary and Remsen St. Mary's Carter Schorg that took the Small Schools East vs. Small Schools West game to nine innings, which the former won on a walkoff single from Kee's Tyson Cota.

But Roosevelt Field in Mason City wasn't done hosting free baseball for the day.

The upper hand went to Large Schools West in the early portion of the day's second game, with an RBI groundout from Waukee's Caden Kaufman scoring Fort Dodge's Jace Ulrich in the second.

Two more runs were added on in the third after Bondurant-Farrar's Jake Edenburn was hit-by-pitch, Mason City's Carter Thomas roped a single to left and Johnston's Miles Risley brought them both in on a two-RBI single.

After a scoreless fourth for both sides, the Large Schools East bats woke up and got to Lewis Central's JC Dermody, who had been pitching around some trouble up to that point.

Scoring four runs in the fifth, with a two-RBI double coming from North Scott's Sam Skarich, the East squad took a 4-3 lead.

That score held for a few frames, but a two-out double from Ulrich gave the West some juice. Mason City's Cooper Wiemann entered the game as a pinch runner for Ulrich, and Des Moines Roosevelt's Jaden Morris, who entered as a pinch hitter for Kaufman, drew a walk.

Shortly after, Wiemann tied up the game on a wild pitch.

Dermody kept the tie in place in the bottom frame, and just like that there was yet another extra inning game to be completed.

A scoreless eighth made for the second game to reach nine innings on Saturday, but Large Schools West had seen enough.

Risley reached on a leadoff single, then a bunt from Campidilli prompted an error by the defense that allowed Risley to score and Campidilli to scamper all the way to third.

It was a totally unexpected move from the three-hole hitter, and it worked to perfection.

"The coaches were kind of talking about it over there, like: 'can you sac?' And I'm like: 'no, I'm dragging for a hit here!' But I did pretty good and got one down," Campidilli said with a smile.

Ulrich and Morris reached to load the bases before Campidilli was forced out at home on a fielder's choice, but a two-RBI double by Boone's Evan Behn extended the lead, an error allowed another run, and a sac-fly from Sioux City East's Aidan Haukap completed the five-run frame and gave the West a 9-4 lead.

That didn't change in the bottom of the ninth, and the team advanced to 2-0 so far in the series.

Although these are just exhibition games, that doesn't mean that the players don't want to win.

Take Mason City's Carter Thomas, who said on Friday that he tries to play it smart and not do some of the things he "would usually do" in this weekend's games.

And yet there he was, laying his body on the line on a couple plays in the outfield and sliding to first for a single in the ninth inning.

"I think it's a big deal to beat another all-star team... we run into some of those guys all year, so it's fun to beat them," Risley said.

The play that made the win possible was executed by the West side's Johnston duo, who have made plenty of winning plays together throughout their careers.

Getting to bat second and third in the lineup on Friday, it could be the final time Risley and Campidilli ever get to do such a thing as high school athletes.

"It's really special, and it's also kind of sad," Risley said. "These are our last high school games together, but it was a hell of a bunt to get me over to score. I'm gonna miss playing with him."

On top of getting some extra time with long-tenured teammates, spending time with the best players from all around the state is part of what makes the event so special.

Risley and Campidilli have both had fun being around the coaches and their teammates for the weekend, and it provides a stark contrast to how things typically go throughout the regular season and the years of one's career that came before.

"I didn't know a lot of the guys, but I feel like we built a bond pretty quick," Campidilli said. "We're enemies on the field, but here we're all buddies."