Indians triumph over Cardinals, take multi-game lead in TIC-West race

Two games.

That’s the distance between first place Forest City (10-4, 7-1 TIC-West) and second place Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (8-4, 5-3 TIC-West) after a 7-4 win for the Indians on Wednesday.

“Any time you can create separation that’s a big deal, especially because (GHV) has had very quality teams the last couple years,” Forest City coach Jeff Jerome said.

Things didn’t start out so well for the Indians, as a bases loaded walk by KC Hook gave the Cardinals a 1-0 lead in the top of the first.

They responded in the bottom of the frame with a two-RBI single off the bat of Truman Knudtson to help his own cause on the mound.

At 57 pitches through two innings, Knudtson struck out the side in the third. He allowed two more runs in the fourth that gave GHV a 3-2 lead, but his teammates had his back and responded with two runs in the bottom of the frame to take the lead back.

Throwing 110 pitches over the course of five innings, Knudtson gave his team a performance they needed by grinding through the tough spots.

“Truman’s a fighter,” Forest City freshman Ryan Bailey said. “We knew he could get through it.”

Bailey was one of those teammates that had Knudtson’s back as he had the first extra-base hit of his young career with a double to left to start off the fourth and another single in the fifth. He came around to score a run in each frame.

Described by Jerome as a team guy who works hard and has a positive impact whether he’s on the field or in the dugout, Bailey’s teammates believe he’ll be a big part of the program’s success for years to come.

“I know he’s gonna keep having big hits in big games,” Knudtson said.

For the Cardinals, they have a day off tomorrow before a game against West Hancock on Friday.

Losing back-to-back games for the first time this season, head coach Noah Krabbe believes his team will make it to the other side of the current adversity they’re facing.

He’s also confident that when they do, it’ll come in significant fashion.

“We’ve just gotta find ourselves again,” Krabbe said. “We started off the season really well, and we’ve kinda been up and down a little bit. We’ll get there. We’ll hit our hot streak. This team is too good to not be making deep runs into the playoffs.”

Losing the first game against Forest City and winning the second last year, the two teams will face off again next Thursday.

Rafe Van Dusseldorp is excited for another grudge match. Sam Wood echoed his coach’s statement, believing in the ability of the team to bounce back.

“We don’t wanna be playing our best baseball right now,” he said. “We’re a good team, and we know we’re a good team, but we haven’t hit our peak yet. I think that’s okay.”

