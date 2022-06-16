Indians suffer setback, get blown out against Go-Hawks

WAVERLY -- The Forest City baseball team could not overcome its own mistakes, falling to Waverly-Shell Rock, 21-7, in five innings, Thursday.

The Indians entered Thursday night’s with a 10-4 record following a 2-1 record through the start of the week. Opposite Forest City, the Go-Hawks entered off a sweep of the New Hampton Chickasaws on Monday and sporting a 13-5 record.

Forest City head coach Jeff Jerome knew the task ahead when his team took the field at Harms Stadium at Hertel Field.

“Waverly has traditionally been a very, very good baseball team,” Jerome said. “Offensively, they can swing it.”

In the first inning, the Indians snagged an early lead as Jack Thompson scored Kellen Moore from third and Truman Knudtson from second with an RBI single. However, the Go-Hawks responded in a big way with a 13-run performance in the bottom of the first.

WSR safely reached base four different ways: four hits, including a three-run home run from freshman Nolan Foster, five instances of a hit by pitch, three walks and an error.

The Indians added two more runs in the second before the Go-Hawks poured on six more runs in the bottom of the second.

Leading 19-4, WSR nearly finished off Forest City in three innings. After a three-run inning by the Indians, the Go-Hawks fell a run shy of closing out the Indians in three.

However, leading by a pair of touchdowns, Waverly-Shell Rock held Forest City without a run in the next two innings to end the game in five innings.

In total, the Indians allowed a base runner via nine instances of a hit by pitch and three walks while also committing three errors. Jerome highlighted the pitching struggles as critical in the Indians loss.

“Unfortunately, we did not throw strikes,” Jerome said. “We just did not give our defense a chance…It is just a tough defensive night for us.”

Despite their defensive struggles, Forest City demonstrated an ability to hit the ball at a high level. With 12 hits in the game, Jerome said he thinks his squad is on the right track.

“We are in decent shape,” Jerome said. “We got to throw strikes…Offensively we are where we need to be. We still need to get better, but we are headed in the right direction.”

Up next, the Indians get a chance to bounce back on the road against the (6-6) North Union Warriors on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

“We need to come out and compete in every aspect of the game,” Jerome said. “We have to take it one game at a time. With a lead in the conference, we have to come out and compete every single night. Ultimately, the conference games do not matter. What we are looking for is getting our team prepared for the postseason.”

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

