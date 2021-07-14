Indians, Green Devils share similar fate in district semifinal setbacks

Forest City beefed up its non-conference schedule in order to better prepare itself for the playoffs. Osage was an inconsistent bunch that was experiencing a four-game winning streak late.
At the same location Tuesday night, both sides hailing from the Top of Iowa Conference couldn't get the one needed hit and ended up leaving a multitude of runners on base.
The Indians stranded seven runners in scoring position, including the bases loaded in the second inning, in their 7-4 Class 2A District 6 loss to New Hampton in the early game of a semifinal doubleheader.
In the nightcap, the Green Devils went through the same problems as they left the bases loaded in the fourth and fifth innings and couldn't snare a third run in a 3-2 season-ending loss against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.
"To me, that's baseball," Osage head coach Mike Henson said. "I think our kids' approach was fine, the pitcher made good pitches when he needed to. We've had games where we put some hits together and we've had other games where we couldn't."
Situations like what Forest City (17-12) and the Green Devils (12-11) faced in a handful of innings and not able to come up with that key hit.
In the third frame against the Chickasaws, the Indians had the first batters reach via an error and a single. Then the next three batters were retired. In the fourth, Forest City got two runners in scoring position with one out and its Nos. 4 and 5 hitters were gone on a groundout and a popup.
And even when it scored in the first, second and two runs in the fifth, it couldn't add on despite at least one runner being 90 feet away from home.
"There was a time where I can say we weren't very consistent with it, but there was a stretch where we would get them a lot," Indians head coach Jeff Jerome said. "At the end of the day... it's just baseball."
Kellen Moore, their sophomore catcher who finished with three hits, called it the ebbs and flows of the game that they couldn't cash in.
"Our coach has faith in that man to drive in runs," he said. "We couldn't do it, it happens. It's not exactly what we wanted."
When the game started, Osage looked primed to jump ahead against the top-seeded Cardinals when the first two batters of the game reached base to set up its heart of the order.
Two groundouts and a pop up behind the plate kept them off the scoreboard and it couldn't find it until the fifth.
A pair of infield errors prompted the run, but the Green Devils couldn't tack on and make GHV pay. They finished with four hits, two from leadoff hitter Nolan Heard.
"I think a lot of kids are struggling with confidence," Osage junior Tyler Oberfoell said. "I watch them at practice, I know they can hit the ball."
The Green Devils are losing a lot of senior starters, but Oberfoell, Drew Tusler plus Heard and Max Gast are four core pieces back for Henson and his staff in 2022.
Forest City is losing just a handful of seniors. Most of its prominent pieces will return next summer, led by Moore.
"We'll be hungry again," Moore said. "We like that tough competition. We have to put in the work in the offseason, keep grinding."
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.