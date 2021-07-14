Indians, Green Devils share similar fate in district semifinal setbacks

And even when it scored in the first, second and two runs in the fifth, it couldn't add on despite at least one runner being 90 feet away from home.

"There was a time where I can say we weren't very consistent with it, but there was a stretch where we would get them a lot," Indians head coach Jeff Jerome said. "At the end of the day... it's just baseball."

Kellen Moore, their sophomore catcher who finished with three hits, called it the ebbs and flows of the game that they couldn't cash in.

"Our coach has faith in that man to drive in runs," he said. "We couldn't do it, it happens. It's not exactly what we wanted."

When the game started, Osage looked primed to jump ahead against the top-seeded Cardinals when the first two batters of the game reached base to set up its heart of the order.

Two groundouts and a pop up behind the plate kept them off the scoreboard and it couldn't find it until the fifth.

A pair of infield errors prompted the run, but the Green Devils couldn't tack on and make GHV pay. They finished with four hits, two from leadoff hitter Nolan Heard.