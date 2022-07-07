Indians, Green Devils retool pitching staff to reach district final

One side viewed it as a strength. The other, had a lot of unproven talent.

Figuring out the Rubik's cube that is a pitching staff at the high school level can be a yearly battle. Guys emerge, guys fall off and if a pitcher is a talented fielder, what does the payoff look like?

The more depth, the better.

And the arms of Osage and Forest City are deep.

It is one of the many reasons why the two programs on opposite sides of the Top of Iowa Conference will meet in Saturday's Class 2A District 5 final at 7 p.m. on the turf field at Forest City High School.

"That makes it fun, knowing you're going to get everyone's best," Indians head coach Jeff Jerome said. "There's a lot of good coaching, there's a lot of good athletes."

Osage will have everyone available this weekend, including its ace southpaw Max Gast. The sophomore threw just 84 pitches on Tuesday against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura before rain suspended the game until Wednesday.

As head coach Mike Henson called it, it is an all hands on deck approach.

"It is always good to have options," he said.

Jerome will have four guys to decide upon. He likes the makeup and the styles each one brings and it will come down to a potential 24 hour decision.

"Our coaching staff, we'll get together and make that decision," he said.

The Green Devils knew that pitching would be a core reason to their 19-4 record. They brought back senior Tyler Oberfoell, but the emergence of Gast plus Drew Tusler have given them three starters it can trust.

And behind those three are a handful of shutdown relievers.

Anders Kittelson came in and allowed just one baserunner over the final couple of innings on Wednesday to close an 11-1, six-inning triumph over the Cardinals.

Freshman Maddox Cockrum has allowed four earned runs in 15 innings pitches. Landon Arends can give Osage innings if need be.

"We went in thinking we had some kids that could throw, that have shown in past years that they can do well," Henson said. "I can go up and down (the line). This is probably the deepest pitching we've had."

Gast called Kittelson, a Crestwood transfer, the "missing piece" to shore up the pitching staff.

"He can put them out anytime, anywhere," Gast added.

No matter who Henson puts on the mound, he feels good about the chances Osage can win. Gast agrees with that sentiment. Whether he or Oberfoell or Tusler or Kittleson get the ball on Saturday night as the starter, he is feeling good.

"We have a great pitching staff," Gast said. "They can throw strikes, they have good off-speed so they keep batters on edge."

Forest City figured out along the way that sophomore Tommy Miller would play a big role this summer. After all, only Truman Knudtson and Jack Thompson threw double digit varsity innings in 2021.

Miller earned his first career postseason start against Clear Lake on Wednesday and thrived to the tune of six-plus innings of work and five strikeouts.

"Arm felt nice, people were making plays," Miller said. "Nice when you can trust the people behind you."

Jerome has used Miller in high leverage games. The right-hander got the start in the Top of Iowa West title game against Bishop Garrigan last week, which he admitted was a confidence boost.

He carried that into Wednesday.

"It definitely helped, felt like there is less pressure," Miller said.

Jerome has little worries whenever he hands the ball to the underclassman.

"Tommy has put us in a very good position," he said. "He's just one of those kids, I don't care if he's playing a pickup game, he's going to come out and compete."

Junior Connor Sopko has also logged 25 innings on the mound. He plus Knudtson and Thompson are all under consideration. Jerome isn't ruling out giving eighth grader Hunter Sunkle a look.

It is a far cry from when the season started. Forest City lost Noah Miller and Brock Moore to graduation plus Reese Moore and Cole Moore transferring to Van Meter.

Those innings needed to be replaced. They have been and then-some.

"I knew we'd have a few guys that could throw well," Knudtson said. "We had no choice. We had to have guys that stepped up. If we didn't, we'd have nothing."

The Green Devils and Indians were eliminated in the first round last season. Now, both are one win away from the substate final to be played at Roosevelt Field in Mason City.

Osage is on an 11-game winning streak and Forest City spots a four-game streak. Both teams are expected to draw a significant crowd on hand. Both will be at 100 percent health.

And both are ready for the challenge ahead.

"(We'll) be ready to go," Henson said.