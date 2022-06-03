Indians developing arms to replace triple digit innings from last season's staff

Pitching staffs in the world of high school baseball comes in ebbs and flows. Develop enough arms over the five available years of a prep athlete's career and it sets a program up for continued success.

Forest City is trying to emulate that. Not only because it wants to, but it is forced to.

The Indians were one of the teams in the Top of Iowa West decimated by departures as it is attempting to replace their top two starters, closer and a spot starter from last summer.

"We knew coming in that we had guys that are very capable," their head coach Jeff Jerome said. "Stay within yourselves at all times. Pitch with a purpose whether you're ahead in the count or behind in the count."

Noah Miller and Brock Moore graduated; Reese Moore, an Iowa recruit, and Cole Moore transferred after the 2021 season to Van Meter. That foursome combined for 131 innings and 135 strikeouts.

The most innings coming back was 21 from sophomore Jack Thompson and 20-plus off the hands of senior Truman Knudtson.

"There's no doubt in my mind we can compete," outfielder Carter Bruckhoff said.

It has made the staff younger. Still, Forest City (5-2) has been showing through the first week-plus it could have the chops to compete for a conference title.

Thompson, Knudtson and junior Connor Sopko have been trusted as the Indians top three pitchers through the first seven games and all have an earned run average under four.

Sopko, who tossed six full innings in Thursday's 6-3 victory against Central Springs, currently has an ERA of 2.00 and opponents are hitting just .190 against him.

It is his first year of throwing significant varsity innings.

"He's a competitor," Jerome said. "He doesn't throw overly hard, but he is able to keep people off balance. He's going to find a way, make adjustments. He gets enough guys to roll over or pop it up that he is very effective."

Knudtson and Thompson have both started twice and are at double digit strikeouts. Neither of them have let hitters hit over .200 versus them.

It is a rotation that for the most part is unproven, but that hasn't slowed that trifecta down.

"We had almost everybody on our varsity team in the gym this winter working out," Bruckhoff said. "I think it is definitely paying off."

There's additional arms that Jerome has at his disposal, but the schedule has not allowed his plan to come to fruition. The early start to the season, coupled with some members of the Indians running at state track, dealt him a difficult draw.

He mentioned guys like Bruckhoff, Kellen Moore, Tommy Miller, Jaxon Archer and Omar Baez will get innings. Moore, Forest City's primary catcher, is the lone player in that bunch that has yet to throw this season.

"We got some younger kids that we haven't had a chance to get them in JV games," Jerome added. "They're going to be able to come in and throw some quality innings for us."

Finding another arm to go with Thompson, Knudtson and Sopko will be highly critical in Bruckhoff's eyes. Especially when Top of Iowa West action gets ramped up shortly.

"When you have four-to-five games a week, that becomes crucial," he said. "It is good to have depth."

Jerome is not all that concerned with his pitching staff. He know it is young in terms of baseball experience, and admittedly he'll be patient with his guys, but he also understands they have the talent.

No better time than the present to show it off.

"It is just a matter of getting them to understand that hey, you're doing the same thing you're doing at the JV level," Jerome said. "I'm excited to see what we have coming the next couple of weeks when we get deeper into more games at all levels."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.