Indians catch a break, hold off late Panthers rally

The outfield dimensions at Forest City's baseball field is fairly deep. Even the most powerful hitters can occasionally hit it to the warning track for a double or triple.

Chase Berding is one of those hitters.

Central Springs' third baseman rocketed a shot to right-center field with two outs in the top of the seventh, representing the tying run with two of his teammates on base.

"I knew I was going to have to play deep on him," Forest City centerfielder Carter Bruckhoff said.

The jump was one of the best the senior had all night and it proved to be the clincher as Bruckhoff's rundown catch ended the game and gave the Indians a 6-3 victory over the Panthers on Thursday night.

"Glad I was able to reel it in," Bruckhoff said. "It is all about the first jump and if you can get a good read on it, it is pretty catchable. It is a pretty big win for us."

It gives Forest City (5-2) its fourth straight win and first game decided by three runs or less since the 11-9 triumph over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows on May 20.

Its offense has turned on during the winning streak, averaging 11.5 runs per game. For the first time this season, it faced a left-hander as Central Springs trotted out Owen Dannen.

The Indians had just one hit through the first two innings and two that left the infield.

"We don't have a lot of lefties around the area," Forest City head coach Jeff Jerome said. "Anytime you see them early in the season, it can be interesting."

One inning turned the game on its heels.

After back-to-back singles from Tommy Miller and Kellen Moore, Jaxon Archer laid down a bunt and Berding decided to make a 180 degree and turn and fire it to third base.

The throw sailed wide that allowed two runs to score and the Indians went from down 2-1 to up 3-2.

"I was a little surprised that happened," Jerome said. "That's a learning experience that all high school kids go through. He's a really nice player."

"You never want those things to happen," Panthers head coach Lee Gealow added. "I don't blame that on Chase. It's baseball, things are going to happen."

Archer proceeded to score on a wild pitch then Truman Knudtson registered an RBI groundout to cap off a four-run, four-hit fifth inning to give Forest City a 5-2 cushion.

"Started to get more comfortable in the box and did a really good job of spraying it all over tonight," Bruckhoff said.

Both sides exchanged runs in the sixth. Central Springs (4-3) had one runner from its bottom three spots in the lineup reach base to set up the top of the order.

Cole Christiansen walked and Berding stepped up. He gave the Panthers a 2-0 lead after ripping a double in the third. He skied a deep fly ball that Bruckhoff ran down.

"Let's put hard barrels on baseballs," Gealow said. "From a coaching perspective, there's not much more I can ask for."

Indians right-hander Connor Sopko tossed a full six innings and wiggled out of nine hits to earn the victory. Bruckhoff, Moore and Jack Thompson all finished with two hits and each had at least one extra base hit.

With just two seniors on its roster, Forest City has been a pleasant surprise through the first week-plus of the season. It will ramp up Top of Iowa West action with five of its next seven games being against conference foes.

"These kids play a lot of sports together so it is a matter of finding the right combinations," Jerome said. "It is fun to have a group of guys like this."

Berding finished 2-for-3 at the plate with those two RBIs for Central Springs. It now searches for an answer after seeing its winning streak ended.

"Hopefully we can flush this one out," senior Drew Kelley said. "We'll put up a fight."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

