Improvements have Lake Mills ready for what comes next

In terms of win-loss record, Lake Mills didn't have the greatest regular season.

Putting together a 3-15 record, with those wins coming against Eagle Grove, North Union and Northwood-Kensett, a lot of improvements had to be made if the Bulldogs were to make any kind of noise in the postseason.

During Saturday's Class 1A District 2 first round win over North Iowa, those improvements were on display.

That's due in big part to the mantra the team has had all season: Trust the process and good things will happen.

"We talk almost every day before practice about process over results," head coach Casey Schuermann said.

The list of bright spots on Saturday goes on and on.

Building a lead in the first inning and holding on to it. Six solid innings on the mound by sophomore Eli Menke, then senior A.J. Ramaker earning the save in the seventh.

Guys shift by themselves and Schuermann has to give less guidance from the dugout. The infield reads hops much better on tough groundballs. Suicide squeezes can be executed, which is a far cry from early in the year.

And quite notably, shortstop Brady Hanson talks a lot more than he did early on in the season. While making tough plays himself from the defensive six-spot, he's also taken on much more responsibility in talking and getting the defense aligned.

"We're all a lot better baseball players than we were at the beginning of the season," Hanson said.

With some wind under the sails now, Lake Mills will face 1A second-ranked Newman Catholic on Tuesday in the district semifinals.

That will come after the short break for the Fourth of July, which has been a hot topic in terms of dealing with the unique turnaround.

Some players and coaches aren't fans of playing right after the holiday. Some are indifferent.

"You can't just not think about it," Menke said. "You've gotta know that you have a game on Tuesday. Don't celebrate too hard."

Members of the Newman Catholic team were in attendance on Saturday to watch its next opponent. The two sides haven't played for over three years, and the Knights are 16-1 in the series as far as Bound dates back.

That lone Bulldogs' win came in 2013 by a score of 1-0. If they're going to pull off another one, a final like that might need to be replicated.

Lake Mills lost 13-11 to the Bison on Wednesday and turned around and beat them 3-1 just a few days later in the postseason.

No matter what goes down, Schuermann is confident in his players and the progression they've made. If the Bulldogs pulled off a win against Newman Catholic, many would be surprised.

But not Schuermann.

"I wouldn't call it shocking anybody," he said. "We go out there and we expect to win. They're a high quality team. Win-loss record, it's not about that. When you go out there on the field you throw that stuff out the door."

