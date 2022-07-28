IHSBCA All-Star Series returns to Mason City

Mason City's big week didn't end with RAGBRAI. In fact, it was just beginning.

With the IHSBCA All-Star Series coming to town for the second time ever, the first coming in 2016, the businesses and history of River City will be on display once again.

Getting everything in place to host the multi-day event takes plenty of preparation, and Mason City head coach Troy Rood has been collaborating for quite some time to put all the pieces together.

"It's about a year-long process," Rood said. "I really rely on Visit Mason City for a lot of things. We're gonna have Music Man Square on Friday afternoon, Visit Mason City set that up. We'll speak to the parents about things to do in Mason City, and I'll talk about the history of Roosevelt Field a little bit."

That history of "The Velt" will be a big talking point, as Rood believes not many people from central and southern Iowa understand what has taken place at the field in the same way that north Iowans do.

Dating all the way back to the 30s and 40s, Roosevelt Field has played host to several state tournaments. The first Iowa high school spring state tournament was played there in 1947, and the last was played there in 1972, which Mason City won.

"Roosevelt Field is a special place," Rood said. "There's just so many memories there from the past. It's one of the oldest venues around in the state. It just has a special feel to it."

Area athletes that will be participating in the three-day event are Mason City's Carter Thomas and Cooper Wiemann, who will play for Large Schools West, and Clear Lake's Jett Neuberger, who will play for Small Schools East.

Having two of his players end their careers on their home field is something Rood finds meaningful, especially after hosting the series in 2016 without any Mason City players participating.

"It's very special," Rood said. "We actually had no seniors on our baseball team (in 2016)."

Other area schools in Central Springs, Clear Lake and Newman Catholic are helping to provide practice facilities. The biggest partnership comes with NIACC, where the athletes are housed.

IHSBCA executive director Lee Toole, who is a 1977 Mason City graduate, noted that the association tries to rotate the event around the state. After 2016, Toole and Rood said they would try to get back here in five or six years.

With RAGBRAI being in town on Wednesday, there were slight changes made to the itinerary. Typically a four-day event, the decision was made to shift to just three days to accommodate this year, but also for the foreseeable future.

"We're finding out that there's so much going on with young people and families after the high school baseball season is over, so having a three-day event probably benefits families and helps them more than a four-day event," Toole said.

With this being the first All-Star Series since the COVID-19 pandemic shut things down in 2020, it makes the event that much more special.

Bringing players from larger schools and smaller schools together provides a competitive opportunity that isn't often afforded during the regular season.

There's also the fact that this will be the last games that the seniors participating will ever play as high school athletes, but the relationships built over the three-day stay could last for years.

Whether it's facing off against each other in college, becoming teammates, or just crossing paths for a few days towards the end of the summer, those friendships help to make the event even more special.

"These guys find out that these other kids that they play against are just like they are," Toole said.

For some of the athletes, this could be the last time they play baseball at all. Regardless of where one ends up after high school, it's time for gratitude and reflection as careers come to a close.

"We try to have a banquet, and we mention that to the kids: make sure you go and give mom and dad a hug," Toole said. "Thank them for all those years of running you around to weekend tournaments when you were little. Try to make your last weekend of high school baseball very special."