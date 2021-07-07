IHSAA releases Class 3A and 4A baseball brackets

After the Iowa High School Athletic Association dropped the Class 1A and 2A substate brackets last week, Class 3A and 4A baseball fans have anxiously awaited their matchups.

The wait is finally over.

The IHSAA released the brackets on Wednesday for the state's two biggest baseball classifications ahead of the postseason next week.

The race to the University of Iowa's Duane Banks Field is officially on.

Here is a look at where the four North Iowa Class 3A and 4A baseball teams will compete, and who they play, in the first round next week.

Class 4A, Substate 2

First round (July 16)

Mason City (No. 3 seed) vs. Fort Dodge (No. 4 seed) at Roosevelt Field, 7 p.m.

Class 3A, Substate 2

First round (July 16)

Clear Lake (No. 5 seed) vs. Algona (No. 4 seed) at Algona, 7 p.m.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL (No. 7 seed) vs. Waverly-Shell Rock (No. 2 seed) at Waverly, 7 p.m.

Charles City (No. 6 seed) vs. Humboldt (No. 3 seed) at Humboldt, 7 p.m.

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.