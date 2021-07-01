IHSAA releases Class 1A and 2A baseball brackets

Forest City beat Clear Lake baseball 12-3 at Lions Field on Tuesday.

The postseason is almost upon us, baseball fans.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association dropped the Class 1A and Class 2A substate brackets on Wednesday.

District 6 in Class 2A and District 3 in Class 1A heavily feature area baseball teams. Many will end up playing each other for a trip to the next round hanging in the balance.

Here is a look at where the 12 Class 1A and 2A baseball teams will compete, and who they play, in the first and second rounds in the coming weeks.

Class 2A, District 6

First round (July 10)

• Osage vs. Crestwood at New Hampton, 5 p.m.

• New Hampton (home) vs. Central Springs, 7 p.m.

• Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (GHV) and Forest City were the two teams that earned byes in this bracket. Osage plays Crestwood for a chance to play at GHV in the next round, while Central Springs plays New Hampton for a chance to compete at Forest City. Those second round games will by played on July 13.

Class 1A, District 2

First round (July 10)