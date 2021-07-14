Hustle plays send GHV into district championship

"We tell the guys all the time play hard, make winning plays," Cardinals head coach Ryley Kozisek said. "We just keep preaching it. That's how we're going to keep winning games. If there's a ball, go get it. They've embraced it."

Meyers felt like last season, when GHV was a team that finished a few games above the .500 threshold, the group would still go after each ball in the infield and outfield. Still, he feels like it's been one-upped in terms of energy in 2021.

"We love going out and making plays, it is fun," Meyers said. "It's just playoffs. Last year we had a couple, probably not much that changed the game."

Pueggel had the third RBI on a sacrifice fly in the fifth. And Steffensmeier got out of a bases loaded jam twice, using a three-pitch strikeout in the top half of the fifth frame and let out an emphatic roar.

The junior right-hander called it the biggest strikeout of his career.

"It was a big spot," he said. "They told me to throw it hard."

Kozisek is running out of words to describe what Steffensmeier has done this season.

"He's an ace," Kozisek said. "Matt just battled his ass off again and again. He's a stud."