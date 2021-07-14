Hustle plays send GHV into district championship

At the time, it seemed like an ordinary hustle play.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's Kevin Meyers dove for first base with two outs in the top of the third inning. He nipped Osage's Max Gast and ended the inning.
"I thought it was a big one," Cardinals starting pitcher Matt Steffensmeier said. "I was hyped up for that one. That was crazy."
What was prevalent in the bottom half was that play by their senior first baseman sparked the team.
Owen Pueggel ripped a two-run triple in the bottom half of the third and that sent GHV into Saturday's Class 2A District 6 championship game at home after defeating the Green Devils 3-2 on Tuesday night.
New Hampton, a 7-4 winner over Forest City in the first game of the semifinal doubleheader, will face the Cardinals in Garner at 7 p.m. The winner will move onto Tuesday's substate final against either top-ranked Roland-Story or South Hamilton.
"I didn't think much of it, they're all gassed up and excited," Meyers said. "Just rolled on from there."
There were multiple other plays that kept Osage (12-11) off the base paths in the early innings. Jack Ermer made a couple of throws off balance to Meyers for 6-3 groundouts.
It's been instilled in them to go out every play, regardless if it is bases loaded or zero runners on base.
"We tell the guys all the time play hard, make winning plays," Cardinals head coach Ryley Kozisek said. "We just keep preaching it. That's how we're going to keep winning games. If there's a ball, go get it. They've embraced it."
Meyers felt like last season, when GHV was a team that finished a few games above the .500 threshold, the group would still go after each ball in the infield and outfield. Still, he feels like it's been one-upped in terms of energy in 2021.
"We love going out and making plays, it is fun," Meyers said. "It's just playoffs. Last year we had a couple, probably not much that changed the game."
Pueggel had the third RBI on a sacrifice fly in the fifth. And Steffensmeier got out of a bases loaded jam twice, using a three-pitch strikeout in the top half of the fifth frame and let out an emphatic roar.
The junior right-hander called it the biggest strikeout of his career.
"It was a big spot," he said. "They told me to throw it hard."
Kozisek is running out of words to describe what Steffensmeier has done this season.
"He's an ace," Kozisek said. "Matt just battled his ass off again and again. He's a stud."
After falling to Forest City last season one game short of a district title, the Cardinals (21-4) are relishing the opportunity to host the game that is the next step towards qualifying for the state tournament.
New Hampton sits at 17-15 heading into the weekend. It used three different pitchers – Braden McShane, Drake Wemark and Ben Gilbert – with all of them throwing under 90 pitches. All three will be available for Saturday.
As well Connor Rochford, who did not pitch against Forest City.
"To be honest, we were focused on our game knowing we had business to take care of," Meyers said. "We're stoked to have the home field advantage. We're not scared of anybody."
GHV will likely counter with senior Jack Ermer, who has 10 wins on the season and earned the save against Osage on Tuesday. It also has Sam Wood and Pueggel available in relief.
"New Hampton is a tough game, they're going to come after us," Kozisek said. "They're very well coached. You take a step back, like, duh, they're a damn good team."
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.