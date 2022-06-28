Hook taking opportunity by horn in being one of GHV's best hitters

When the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura baseball season commenced, it had to find players that were capable of replacing 208 at-bats from three senior starters.

There's a handful of sophomores that have stepped up this summer, but one of them was thrusted into the starting lineup and hasn't missed a beat.

Andrew Hook had played in just 11 games last season as a freshman, but everyone in the Cardinals dugout knew the potential he had and he has met that with the second-highest batting average and third most runs batted in.

"I'm very surprised," Hook said. "Coming into the season, wasn't really expecting this out of myself."

He may be surprised, but his teammates aren't.

"He's always been good," fellow sophomore Mason Graham said.

"He's been a dog," senior Sam Wood noted. "In JV, obviously connecting with the ball well. Couldn't be more proud of him."

Hook has been playing baseball all his life, claiming it as one of his favorite sport. He's got an older brother, K.C., that has shown him the ways of playing at the varsity level.

He knew there was going to be a chance to be in the starting lineup. So he went to every open gym over the winter months and continued to hone in on his craft.

"He's been really big for us," GHV head coach Noah Krabbe said. "From the first day when I took over, I could just tell he had been hitting. He's hitting the ball harder and hitting with more confidence."

Nicknamed "Buddy," Hook credited the time in the cage to his improvement at the plate. Rather than open batting practice on the field, Krabbe has shifted it to being in the cage and off the tees.

That has made Hook think about line drives instead of deep fly balls.

"We just can't see how far we hit," he said.

The batting stance Hook displays is an open one, but he also slouches his shoulders and has his head at an angle. He hit a couple line drives that went foul in his 0-for-3 day at the plate during Monday's Top of Iowa West victory over Eagle Grove.

Even with zero hits, the Cardinals have a lot of confidence when he steps to the plate.

"If he gets a hit, that makes us more confident," Graham said.

Krabbe recently moved Hook up to the No. 3 spot in the lineup. The motive was to get Nathan Roberts more at-bats in the leadoff spot and he has been satisfied with Dalton Mills batting second.

Wood, Lucas Kral and Graham make up the 4-5-6 spots in the Cardinals batting order.

"We got guys who they don't care where they hit in the order, as long as they're in the order," Krabbe said. "As a coach, that is awesome."

Hook has thoroughly enjoyed his new-found starting role. He saw the success GHV had last summer with a 20-plus win campaign and was hopeful to play a part in continuing the success.

He has done that and then-some. He has just five strikeouts, lowest on the Cardinals with at least 30 at-bats.

"I used to pinch hit if we were in bad situations and always had good plate discipline," Hook said.

The Cardinals will finish in a tie for second in the TIC-West standings. They will be tied with the loser between Forest City and Bishop Garrigan, who meet on Wednesday to determine the conference championship.

They will have their third straight winning season. From 2016-18, they had above .500 seasons.

"I couldn't ask for a better team," Wood said. "We're ready to roll. We got each others back on this team."

GHV will open the Class 2A District 5 play against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows. Win that and it will face Osage in the semifinals in Forest City.

The Cardinals got to the district semis and lost to eventual state qualifier, New Hampton. They have that memory engraved in the back of their minds and plan on using it for motivation.

"I have total confidence in all these guys," Krabbe said. "We've been here before. We like our matchups when it gets to the playoffs."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

