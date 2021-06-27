Historic first inning still remembered in Mason City

There was no formal celebration. There was no feeling of something historic being accomplished. There really wasn't a whole lot of good feelings coming out of it at all.
For players and coaches associated with one of the most lopsided high school baseball games in the history of the state, two feelings came to the forefront.
"Very awkward and uncomfortable situation," Mason City head coach Troy Rood said. "People really say, 'Did this really happen?'"
It has been 10 years since the Mohawks poured on the runs, 31 of them to be exact, in the bottom of the first against Des Moines North on May 31, 2011, in the first game of a Central Iowa Metropolitan League doubleheader.
The final score ended up being 40-0. Then Mason City completed the sweep with a less run-inducing 12-2 win in the nightcap.
That 2011 Mason City team was filled with talent. Three players ended up being drafted by MLB teams and played significant years in minor league baseball. The Mohawks lost the state title game that year to Dowling Catholic.
"Just top to bottom, guys who could just swing it," Brandon Platts said. "It never really tailed off. I wouldn't want to be a pitcher that was facing us. It was a daunting lineup. We were facing the top of the line pitchers in the state."
"It was kind of surreal," he added.
There were 10 players on that team that played in at least 25 games that hit above .300, with Jake Peter and Aaron Overbeck hitting over .400. Eleven of them drove in at least 19 runs.
Peter finished with 13 home runs that year and 17 doubles.
"That was the deepest roster we ever had," Rood said.
Ten years later, players and coaches still have some thoughts from that game against the Polar Bears that still remains as the highest number of runs scored in one inning in the state of Iowa.
'A crazy night'
No players that arrived at the diamond that day felt anything different in the atmosphere or the way they approached batting practice, infield or stretches.
It was Mason City's fifth game of the season and second conference doubleheader. The Mohawks were coming off a split against Urbandale, a 3-0 win over Indianola and an 18-10 triumph versus Lewis Central.
"We were rolling," Landon Schultz said. "It wasn't just a senior-led group. Juniors, sophomores, they all did their part."
None of them anticipated what was going to happen on that fateful final day in the month of May.
It started out like any other big inning. Then it reached a point where it became eye-opening. Then it reached that awkward and uncomfortable feeling that Rood mentioned.
"The other team was out-manned that night," Rood said. "It was a crazy night."
Former Globe Gazette reporter and current North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) Sports Information Director Kirk Hardcastle still has vivid memories of that night.
He, too, felt uneasy watching it all unfold before his eyes, even though it was historic.
"I didn't have a smartphone at the time, so I called back to the Globe and called whoever was on the desk, they looked it up to see what the record was," Hardcastle said. "It just kept going."
Rood was in constant communication with Des Moines North's coach. There was a point where the Mohawks went base to base no matter how high or how deep the ball went.
After each run that crossed the plate, Rood looked over to the dugout. North's coach told them to keep playing.
"I was in constant communication," Rood said. "I started asking at 16, 17 runs if he wants us to get outs on purpose. He was adamant that we don't do that, that we need to play the game."
The Globe was unsuccessful in contacting the Des Moines North coach for this story.
Eventually, Rood had enough. There were two outs in the frame and Rood instructed the runner on third base to not touch home intentionally so that the inning was over.
End of 1: Mason City 31, Des Moines North 0
"As crazy as it sounds, it was almost a nightly thing for us," Platts said. "Not putting up close to that amount of runs, but we had a lot of guys in that lineup that could hit. On any given night, we could go out and hang 10-15 runs.
"We had a scary lineup. That was a special thing about that team."
One glance at the stats and it shows just how deep the Mohawks were that season in which they won 35 games to 10 losses.
'Next man up'
The starting lineup that game went as followed: Peter in the leadoff, Ryan Voves, Overbeck, Platts, Schultz, AJ Hrubetz, Wes King, Jacob Weiss and Brock Stoeffer.
That starting nine combined for 10 hits and six RBIs. Peter, Voves and Hrubetz started all 45 games that season; the rest of the lineup had been penciled in before first pitch in at least 20 games.
"That day was pretty special," Schultz said.
It was evident that Mason City had one of the more deeper teams that season. One glance at the full box score shows what the bench did that game.
Eleven reserves were able to stand in the batters box. Three players – Carter DeVary, Zach Boehmer and Jordan Flaherty – each registered three hits. Ten of them drove in at least one run.
Ryan Bice had four RBIs; DeVary, Boehmer, Connor DeRoy and Jared Luecht each drove in three runs.
"The culture that we built, next man in, the guys off the bench were ready to go at all times," Platts said. "Once we got to those second and third string guys, they were raking. It just never really stopped.
"It was a lot of fun seeing other guys come in and get the job done."
Mason City clubbed 24 hits, half of them went for extra bases, including one home run, to go along with 31 RBIs. The Mohawks were walked 13 times, one batter was hit by a pitch and only Caleb Arndt struck out.
Mason City's batting average (.706), on base percentage (.796) and slugging percentage (1.235) end up as jaw-dropping numbers.
"That inning, we squared up a lot of balls, we were putting balls all over the park," Rood said. "You don't want to humiliate the opponent, but you also want to respect the opponent. If their coach is telling us to play the game, it also belittles them if you get outs on purpose. It was a tough balancing act."
Schultz's father, Royce, was at that game, but he had to leave after his son's first at-bat to go watch his other son and Schultz's brother, Weston, play in a little league game across town.
By the time Royce came back, Mason City was still batting.
"To see my at-bat and get back, realize we're still in the same inning, it makes you wonder," Landon said.
Hardcastle estimates that inning took about an hour to play, but he said it felt much, much longer.
"Everybody kind of wanted it to end, get North off the field as quick as possible," he said. "It was tough to write, obviously it had to be mentioned high in the story. You couldn't ignore it, people were talking about it, people were talking about it the next day.
"Awkward was probably what I was thinking when I was writing the story."
After the inning
The day after wasn't some big celebratory day. The Mohawks had the attitude to shrug it off, looking at it as one piece of the state championship puzzle.
They were told they set a record for most runs scored in an inning and then proceeded to go back to work.
"Baseball is a crazy game," Rood said. "For whatever reason that night, we made it hard for them to make plays. It was more about managing the situations for their team, for our team.
"I don't think any coach or player thought much of it. When that game was over, it was relief."
While Mason City fell short of its ultimate goal, the legacy of that team in Platts' eyes won't be associated with that 31-run inning.
"To hang our hat on one thing, that wasn't what we were about," Platts said. "Almost that entire team played together from fourth grade on up, you just don't see that anymore. We just built a camaraderie. There was a special feeling about it.
"(We) just had a ton of success growing up, and I think that was part of why we had success at high school. The rest is history."
Still around the game
Peter got as high as AAA, but never reached the big leagues.
He was a seventh round selection from the Chicago White Sox and played six seasons in the minors, finished with a career batting average of .267 with his latest stint as part of the Los Angeles Dodgers organization in 2018 and 2019.
Platts was drafted in the 13th round by the Pittsburgh Pirates and Ryan Erickson was picked in the 30th round by the White Sox.
"That was the best Mohawk team in a long time. They were loaded," Hardcastle said.
Platts is the part-owner of Diamond Dreams Sports Academy in North Liberty, which is near Iowa City. He said it is one of the top-5 largest facilities in the state. He also works for a construction company.
Schultz is now in North Iowa, associated with the safety division for the Charles City Youth Baseball (CCYB).
Rood still coaches the Mohawks.
Ten years is a long time to reminisce about that season and that game. Whenever the players gather as a group, they chat about the highs and lows of that season.
The 31-run inning has been discussed.
"More about the season, just the group of guys," Schultz said. "We need to have a little 10-year reunion game. That one is always going to stick out. Kind of soak it all in again."
In 2021, that record was nearly broken.
Lisbon plated 30 runs in one inning against Central City earlier this month. That is the closest a team in Iowa has come to Mason City's mark. Hardcastle cracks up when he sees a big inning that touches 10 runs or 12 runs.
"That's probably the only time when I think about it," he said.
Could Mason City's record go down in the future? Rood thinks so.
"Sometimes you just have teams that don't have the same roster as last year and the matchup is what it is," he said.
