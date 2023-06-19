Iowa Alliance North
Overall;Conf.
;W;L;W;L
Fort Dodge;16;6;7;1
Ames;15;12;7;1
Marshalltown;5;18;3;5
Mason City;11;9;2;6
Waterloo East;3;17;1;8
Iowa Star North
Overall;Conf.
;W;L;W;L
Clarksville;18;0;10;0
Don Bosco;14;9;8;2
Riceville;17;6;7;3
Janesville;5;10;1;8
Dunkerton;0;14;0;9
Mississippi Valley (Mississippi)
Overall;Conf.
;W;L;W;L
Dub. Senior;16;7;8;2
Dub. Wahlert;18;5;7;3
CR Jefferson;13;12;6;5
Iowa City Liberty;12;9;6;5
CR Xavier;16;7;5;5
CR Prairie;10;13;4;7
Cedar Falls;7;15;2;9
Mississippi Valley (Valley)
Overall;Conf.
;W;L;W;L
Linn-Mar;15;8;12;1
W. Dubuque;19;5;8;2
Dub. Hempsteadl18;7;9;3
CR Kennedy;15;11;8;5
Wat. West;7;13;3;8
Iowa City High;6;13;3;10
CR Washington;3;20;0;6
Iowa City West;0;20;0;11
North Central
Overall;Conf.
;W;L;W;L
FD St. Edmond;15;9;7;1
Webster City;10;14;6;2
Humboldt;10;9;5;2
Algona;6;7;4;4
Clear Lake;7;9;4;4
Hampton-Dumont-CAL;4;11;2;5
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows;4;10;2;6
Iowa Falls-Alden;2;11;1;7
NICL (Central)
Overall;Conf.
;W;L;W;L
Columbus Catholic;17;9;8;0
Dike-New Hartford;16;5;6;1
Hudson;15;11;5;4
Denver;7;15;3;8
Aplington-Parkersburg;3;13;0;9
NICL (East)
Overall;Conf.
;W;L;W;L
Sumner-Fredericksburg;18;5;8;0
Jesup;15;7;5;2
Oelwein;8;11;3;6
Wapsie Valley;17;6;3;6
Union;4;11;3;7
NICL (West)
Overall;Conf.
;W;L;W;L
South Hardin;20;5;7;1
East Marshall;13;9;3;3
AGWSR;5;14;1;4
Grundy Center;4;16;1;5
Northeast Iowa
Overall;Conf.
;W;L;W;L
Decorah;10;7;6;1
Waverly-Shell Rock;6;12;4;4
Crestwood;11;11;4;5
New Hampton;9;6;4;5
Waukon;12;10;4;5
Charles City;9;11;3;5
WaMaC East
Overall;Conf.
;W;L;W;L
Mount Vernon;18;5;10;2
Solon;14;8;9;3
Marion;9;13;5;7
Independence;8;18;2;8
West Delaware;9;14;0;4
Upper Iowa
Overall;Conf.
;W;L;W;L
South Winneshiek;11;10;7;1
North Fayette-Valley;12;12;8;2
Kee;8;13;6;2
Turkey Valley;7;12;6;2
MFL Mar-Mac;5;17;5;5
Clayton Ridge;7;13;4;6
Central Elkader;3;12;2;6
West Central;4;15;2;8
Top of Iowa (East)
Overall;Conf.
;W;L;W;L
Central Springs;16;4;10;1
Newman Catholic;19;6;8;3
North Butler;9;6;7;4
West Fork;10;4;4;3
Saint Ansgar;14;7;5;4
Osage;19;6;6;5
Rockford;4;12;3;9
North-Kensett;1;13;1;9
Nashua-Plainfield;2;19;1;10
Top of Iowa (West)
Overall;Conf.
;W;L;W;L
North Union;14;5;9;0
Algona Garrigan;10;6;8;2
North Iowa;9;5;9;4
Eagle Grove;10;10;6;5
Lake Mills;6;8;6;5
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura;6;10;5;6
Belmond-Klemme;7;11;4;7
Forest City;3;11;3;7
West Hancock;1;15;0;11