MASON CITY – Cedar Falls managed to win all the close matches as the Tigers toppled Mason City Wednesday in a Class 2A sub-state team tennis final, 5-0.

It was the first loss of the season for the Riverhawks who finished one of their best seasons with a 12-1 mark.

The battle was tight from the beginning as Reed Kruger took the opening set from Param Sampat 7-6 (7-1), but Sampat won the next two sets, 6-3, 6-3.

Riverhawk duo Kruger and Justin Yarahmadi will play in the state doubles tournament next Tuesday and Wednesday at the University of Iowa Tennis Courts in Iowa City.

All six of Mason City’s starters will return in 2024.

Baseball

Mason City 4, Charles City 1: For the second straight night the Riverhawks got great pitching to improve to 2-0.

With the game tied at 1-all through four, Mason City scored a pair in the top of the fifth to create distance and tacked on an insurance run in the seventh.

Brayden Baker went the distance for the Riverhawks working his way round five walks. He allowed just two hits and he struck out 10.

Jake Gold doubled twice and drove in two runs to pace Mason City offensively.

Girls’ Golf

Clear Lake to defend: Defending 3A girls’ state golf champion Clear Lake dominated a regional final at Lake Creek Country Club Wednesday in Storm Lake.

Meghan DeLong and Rebecca Delong carded a 77 and 78 respectively, to finish as medalist and runner-up medalist.

Lion teammate Macey Holck took sixth with an 87.

Clear Lake produced a score of 339 as a team to beat MOC-Floyd Valley by 42 strokes.

Alex Deets also drove in a run.