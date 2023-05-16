VAN METER – Doug Taylor overcame a rough first inning to pitch an absolute gem as Newman Catholic opened the 2023 high school baseball season in impressive fashion Monday.

Behind a 1-hit, 13-strikeout performance from Taylor, the Knights, preseason No. 3 in Class 1A, knocked off four-time defending Class 2A state champion and top-ranked Van Meter, 5-2, snapping the Bulldogs 54-game win streak.

After Newman scored in the top of the first, Van Meter added a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning to take a 2-1 lead. But that would be the last serious offensive threat the Bulldogs would produce.

“Obviously, feel really good about taking on a really good opening and finding a way to win,” Newman head coach Alex Bohl said. “It was a great way to gauge and test ourselves and for the most part we did a great job.”

Taylor threw 108 pitches, 75 for strikes, and walked just two batters while allowing only one earned run.

Offensively, Max Burt and Gage Petersen each collected RBIs as the Knights collected seven hits in the game.

Burt was 2-for-2 and he walked once.

Trev Hickey, Taylor, who was hit by pitch two times (twice), Andrew Fitzsimmons and Kellen Kantaris all scored.

“We had some timely hits and took advantage of some of their mistakes to find a way,” Bohl said. “After the first inning, Doug found a grove. He was really good with all three of his pitches. His slider and change up, probably the best I’ve seen him throw those pitches.”

The game was originally scheduled to be played in Mason City, but wet field conditions forced the game to be moved to Van Meter.

Boys’ golf

West Fork to state: Sage Suntken fired a 79 to finish fifth overall and help the Warhawks qualify for the Class 1A state tournament Monday at Highland Park in Mason City.

Gavin Cronk added an 81 and Nolan Schreckengost an 82 as West Fork will now play for the 1A state title next Monday and Tuesday at the Ames Golf and Country Club.

At Landsmeer Golf Club, Hampton-Dumont-CAL’s Michael Showalter qualified for the 3A state tournament.

Showalter shot a 77 to earn one of two at large berths out of the MOC Floyd Valley district.

The 3A state tournament will take place at Veenker in Ames.