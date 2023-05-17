FOREST CITY – Newman Catholic used a six-run fifth to end the game and improve to 2-0 two games into the 2023 season with a 10-0 win over Forest City Tuesday.

Doug Taylor collected a pair of hits, including a double, and drove in five runs. Andrew Fitzsimmons drove in a pair and scored twice while going 2-for-3.

Cal McGuire worked around six walks to blank the Indians. He struck out two and allowed just one hit.

Charles City 3, Algona 2: Kayden Blunt and Malachi O’Brien combined to strike out 13 batters and the Comets staved off a late rally for the victory.

Charles City led 3-0 after 6 ½ innings, before the Bulldogs rallied in the bottom of the seventh.

O’Brien, however, was able to close the door and earn the save.

Comet rightfielder Lincoln Joslin picked up three hits and drove in all three Charles City runs.

Fort Dodge 8, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 4: A six-run third inning sunk the Bulldogs in a game at Riverfront Stadium in Waterloo Tuesday.

A three-run fifth allowed H-D-C to pull within 7-4, but as close as the Bulldogs got.

Will Sackville went 2-for-3 with two triples and 3 RBIs. Kyle Helmke also went 2-for-3 for H-D-C.

Girls’ soccer

Mason City 17, East 0: Ten different Riverhawk players scored as Mason City improved to 15-2 overall with the win.

Karma McMorris had four goals, and Claudia Sewell had three goals and three assists.

Mia Anderson and Analeah Swegle each had a pair of goals, while Reggi Spotts, Loie Kamm Miriam Dettmer, Elise Duykstra, Kenna Hemann and Isabelle Harty also scored.