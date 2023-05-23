MASON CITY – The Mason City Riverhawks erased a 4-0 deficit to rally past Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 9-5, Monday in a baseball action at Roosevelt Field.

The victory gave head coach Troy Rood his 500th career win. All 500 of his victories have come as head coach with Mason City and Rood is just the fourth Class 4A coach to win 500 games with just one program.

Rood picked up his 400th win in June of 2018.

Kaden Tyler went 2-for-3 with a home run and 4 RBIs. Ethen Roberts scored three times and drove in two, while Ethan Miller also had a pair of RBIs.

In all, the Riverhawks socked five extra base hits.

Four pitchers combined to allow just one hit as Mason City worked around 10 walks and two hit batters. Jace Berding earned the win, while James Fingalsen pitched 2 2/3 innings allowing one run to earn the save.

The Bulldogs had Brody Walton and Tucker Heeren each drive in runs.

Riceville 12, Clarksville 2: Andrew Pridgen and Anthony Houser each drove in three runs to help the Wildcats to victory.

Ryder Fair and John O’Donnell each had two RBIs for Riceville, additionally.

Eagle Grove 4, Forest City 2: The Eagles broke open a 2-2 tie with a pair of runs in the bottom fifth.

Jack Thompson and Corey Thoreson each scored for the Indians (1-2). Thoreson was 2-for-3 with a double and a RBI.

Lake Mills 2, West Hancock 0: Bulldog junior pitcher Eli Menke struck out 20 batters in a complete game two-hitter Monday in Lake Mills.

Menke needed just 105 pitches to throw all seven innings. He also walked three batters and hit one.

Beau Kaufmann went 2-for-4 and drove in both runs for Lake Mills with a single in the fifth inning that scored Nash Delger and Kane Koch.

Caeden Harle worked six innings for the Eagles striking out nine. Rylan Barnes and Zack Beukema had hits for West Hancock.

Newman 13, Osage 3: The Knights scored the final 13 runs of the game to improve to 6-0.

After giving up three runs in the first, Doug Taylor struck out 11 to earn the victory.

Andrew Fitzsimmons went 3-for-4 with 3 RBIs and two runs scored, while Gage Petersen, Max Burt, Vinny Joslin and Taylor each drove in two runs.

Burt homered, while Kellen Kantaris had two hits and scored three times also for the Knights.

Osage scored all three of its runs in the first inning. Drew Tusler had a pair of hits, including a double and drove in a run. Nolan Heard also doubled and drove in a run.

Clear Lake 8, West Fork 0: Andrew Theiss and Hudson Carney combined to strike out 16 batters as the Lions evened their record at 1-1.

Thiess struck out 10 in four innings of work allowing just one hit, while Carney allowed no hits and struck out six in three innings.

Titan Schmitt went 2-for-3 with 3 RBIs and three runs scored for Clear Lake. Ben Loge also had two hits for the Lions.

Softball

Eagle Grove 10, Forest City 0: The Indians were limited to one-hit by Brooklyn Osborn as the dropped their season opener.

Eighth-grader Sophia Reese was 1-for-2 for Forest City.

Lake Mills 12, West Hancock 0: Five different players drove in two runs as the Bulldogs won in five innings Monday in their win.

Natalie Brandenburg drove in two and scored three times from her lead-off position. Maidson Edwards also had two hits, and Keely Joynt scored three times.

Rockford 13, Nashua-Plainfield 0: Hannah Hillman and Ashlyn Grady each drove in two runs as the Warriors rolled.

Haylie Rasing scored three times, while McKinnley Hoffman, Avaree Jeffries and Ashlynn Grady each scored twice.

Hillman struck out four and allowed just one hit in three innings of work to earn the win in the circle.

Central Springs 6, Saint Ansgar 0: Cooper Klaahsen scattered five hits while striking out 12 as the Panthers opened with a strong win over the Saints.

Leading 1-0 after three, Central Springs opened the game up with a five-run fourth.

Lainie Bouillon went 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs to lead the Panthers offensively. Six different Central Springs runners scored in the inning. Klaahsen also drove in two runs.

Josie Juhl had a pair of hits for the Saints, while she also went the distance in the circle allowing just three earned runs while striking out eight.

Boys’ soccer

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 2, Clear Lake 1: Bryan Vazquez Espinosa and Alexis Hernandez each scored as the Bulldogs (11-5) advanced with a sub-state semifinal win in Clear Lake.

Jose Aragon had 16 saves in net for H-D-C.

The Bulldogs will play Webster City (13-1) Thursday in a sub-state final in Webster City at 7 p.m.