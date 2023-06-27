MASON CITY — It was an incredible rally.

Unfortunately, an early 12-run deficit was too large to overcome for the Mason CIty baseball squad Monday at Roosevelt Field.

After dropping the opening game, 14-0, the Riverhawks saw the Cyclones jump out to 12-0 lead in the opening three innings, before Mason City fought back with 10 runs over the next two innings to make it a game.

But Ames eventually halted the rally and finished the sweep with an 18-10 win.

In the opener, Ames junior Carter Geffre racked up 14 strike outs against the Riverhawks, and after giving up a pair of singles in the first two innings finished the game with five hitless innings. Mason City often forced themselves into pitchers counts and had undisciplined swings which limited them offensively.

Head Coach of the Riverhawks Troy Rood acknowledged the talents of the University of Iowa commit while also stating his belief in working through challenges like tonight.

“He’s (Geffre) has the best arm we’ve seen all season, you got to tip your cap to him” Rood said. “Continuing to learn about yourself as a hitter and changing your approach and having a better approach as a hitter, I think those are all big things. I like how our kids battled.”

After Geffre shutdown Mason City in the first game, he helped ignite the Little Cyclones in the second game with a lead-off home run in the second inning as Ames socked four extra base hits to build its early 12-0 lead.

“We’ve been seeing the ball really well lately so that’s huge,” Ames head coach Nick Steenhagen said. “We’ve talked really about making sure that we’re executing on good pitches and making good swing decisions.”

Mason City’s first runs of the night came on an RBI double from freshman Lincoln Berding, followed by junior Breyden Baker who was able to score on a fielder’s choice set up by freshman Gabe Ries in the fourth inning. The inning ended with a pair of RBI singles from seniors Ryan Melendez and Jake Gold, which brought the Little Cyclones lead down to 12-4

Senior Ethen Roberts drew a lead-off walk in the fifth inning, followed by a pair of walks from sophomore Max Land and senior Kale Hobart to load the bases. Roberts was able to score on a wild pitch, followed by a two-run double from Gold. The Riverhawks continued to surge in the fifth when senior Alex Deets clobbered a three-run home run with two outs as what once seemed like an unsurmountable deficit was just two.

“The whole night long I was struggling, I was just going up there looking for a pitch to hit and do some damage with it and get a rally going,” Deets said.

The excitement in the air and hopes of a historic comeback for Mason City quickly died down, as Ames would go on to score six unanswered runs in the final two innings, including a two-run homer from senior Austin Gabrielson in the sixth inning.

“The biggest thing is our pitchers took their foot off the gas a little bit, it seemed a little bit like they were trying to aim it, and I think offensively we kind of hung around for a couple innings,” Steenhagen said. “But then we came together and talked about how it can’t be like this and how you have to have your foot down the whole time, and they just found a way again.”

The Riverhawksfell to 21-12 overall and sit with a 13-9 record in conference play. Despite the rollercoaster of a night, Rood looks forward to a few extra players rejoining the lineup and has faith in his team as the postseason nears closer.

“I like the direction this team is going, we’re going to add some pieces to our team, some injured guys here at the end of the week that will give us a “shot in the arm” and really add to the makeup of this team,” Rood said. “I really in my heart feel the best is yet to come for this team.”

Mason City will attempt to get back in the win column tonight as they will travel to Des Moines Lincoln for another conference doubleheader.

PHOTOS: Mason City baseball vs. Ames 062623-spt-mc-bb-6.JPG 062623-spt-mc-bb-3.JPG 062623-spt-mc-bb-5.JPG 062623-spt-mc-bb-7.JPG 062623-spt-mc-bb-1.JPG 062623-spt-mc-bb-2.JPG 062623-spt-mc-bb-4.JPG 062623-spt-mc-bb-8.JPG 062623-spt-mc-bb-9.JPG