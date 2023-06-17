Carter Crum fired a no-hitter as Central Springs blanked North Butler of Greene Friday, 4-0, in area baseball action.

The junior right-hander walked one batter and struck out four and allowed just three base runners as a pair of Bearcats reached on errors.

Crum needed just 80 pitches to get the job done as the Panthers picked up their fourth win of the season.

Carson Grady went 2-for-3 and drove in a run for Central Springs. Austin Shimek also had a RBI, while Max Fingalsen, Grady, Gio Letscher and Jaxon Edwards all scored.

The big inning for the Panthers was a three-run fifth that boosted Central Springs lead to 4-0.

Algona 4, Mason City 3: The Riverhawks led 3-1 after two innings, but Algona tied it in the top of the third and scored the game winner in the sixth.

Kaden Tyler and Nolan Stiles each drove in a run for Mason City (18-7).

Forest City 8, North Union 1: Four different Indian hitters collected two hits as Forest City improved to 11-7 with the victory.

James Hagan was 2-for-3 with a double and 2 RBIs, while Jack Thompson also doubled and collected two hits.

Tommy Miller and Oma Baez were the other two Indians to collect two hits.

Miller struck out 14 Warrior batters while throwing a complete game. He allowed just four hits, no earned runs and walked two.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 10, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 4: Will Sackville, Tucker Heeren and Dawson Wilkert each drove in two runs as the Bulldogs evened their record at 10-10.

Marco Guerrero and Sackville each had three hits, while Sackville scored three times. One of Guerrero’s hits was a triple.

Red Oak 3, Clear Lake 0: The Lions managed seven hits Friday but couldn’t string any of them together in a shutout loss to the Tigers.

Ezekiel Nelson went 3-for-4 for Clear Lake, and Luke Fuhrman was 2-for-3 with a double.

Furhman also worked six innings as the starting pitcher allowing just four hits and only two earned runs. He walked none and struck out four.

Algona Garrigan 7, Lake Mills 0: The Bulldogs were held to just three hits by Drew Fogarty in a Top of Iowa Conference loss Friday.

Brady Hanson had a double for Lake Mills, while Stephen Brandenburg and Joe Young also collected hits.

Northwood-Kensett 11, West Fork 4: Bowen Behne went 4-for-4 with two runs scored, a double and 3 RBIs as the Vikings topped the Warhawks.

Nolan Seene scored three times and drove in two for N-K, while Jace Lindberg went 3-for-3 with two doubles and 2 RBIs for the Vikings.

Other scores: Newman 9, Nashua-Plainfield 0, Rockford 8, North Iowa 4. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 7, West Hancock 4.

Softball

Fort Dodge Invitational: Central Springs dropped a 3-1 decision to Class 5A Cedar Rapids Kennedy, before bouncing back with a 9-0 win over Mid-Prairie (Wellman) in Fort Dodge Friday.

The Panthers scored four times in the first inning to take control of the game.

Zaila Dahlstrom went 2-for-2 and drove in four Central Springs runs. Azaria McDonough scored twice as eight different players scored for the victors.

Cooper Klaahsen struck out 10 and allowed just three hits in a complete game effort.

Against Kennedy, Sharli Fessler drove in Carly Ryan for the Panthers only run. Kennedy scored twice in the top of the fifth to break a 1-all tie in the five-inning game.

Newman Catholic 14, Nashua-Plainfield 0: The Knights scored 11 times in the bottom of the second to put the game away early.

Emily Opstvedt, Jayce Weiner and Leah Brown all drove in two runs apiece for Newman.

Algona Garrigan 12, Lake Mills 8: A nine-run bottom of the fourth for the Golden Bears sunk the Bulldogs Friday.

Lake Mills lead 6-3 when Garrigan exploded for its big inning.

Brelynne Rogne went 3-for-4 for the Bulldogs, while Alexis Anderson, Bailey Dagestad and Ava Moen all drove in runs.

Other scores: Riceville 3, Don Bosco 1, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 19, West Hancock 5, North Iowa 7, Rockford 4, Osage 9, Saint Ansgar 5.