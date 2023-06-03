Sophomore Jayce Schwiesow struck out 14 batters over 6 1/3 innings to lead Saint Ansgar to a 9-0 win over West Fork Friday.

Schwiesow allowed just two hits and walked one before Gus Walk recorded the final out of the game.

Offensively, Mikhail Meyer drove in three runs, while Tate Mayer went 3-for-3 with three runs scored.

Carsen Sparrow, Mayer, Drew Powers, Ryan Hackbart and Max Beland also drove in runs for Saint Ansgar.

Sioux City West 6, Mason City 1, Sioux City East 15, Mason City 5: The Riverhawks struggled on the road Friday.

Against West, The Riverhawks scored first in the top of the first, but that is all they got.

Kaden Tyler went 3-for-3 with two doubles and a triple and scored the only Mason City run.

Against East, Kale Hobart homered and drove in three runs, while Tyler drove in a pair.

James Fingalsen and Jake Gold each collected two hits.

Central Springs 11, Rockford 1: An eight-run fifth inning for the Panthers broke open a tight game.

Carter Crum went 3-for-4 with three doubles for Central Springs, while Carson Grady, Austin Shimek, Jace Huebsch, Eddie Pruin and Ryan Shimek all had two hits. Pruin scored three times.

Grady struck out eight and allowed just one hit to earn the win.

Algona 8, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 4 (8): Algona scored four times in the top of the eighth to pull out the win over H-D-C.

Anthony Valenzuela went 3-for-4, scored and drove in a run for H-D-C. Brody Walton and Tommy Birdsell each had two hits additionally, while Dawson Wikert had a double.

Humboldt 5, Clear Lake 4: The Wildcats walked off the game with a run in the bottom of the seventh.

The Lions (4-3) led 4-1 after four, but Humboldt scored three times in the fifth to tie it.

Ezekiel Nelson went 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs to pace Clear Lake. Hudson Carney and Titan Schmitt each doubled in the game.

Forest City 10, West Hancock 0: Kellen Moore doubled twice and drove in three runs for the Indians.

Jack Thompson went 2-for-3 and drove two, and James Hagen had three RBIs, additionally for Forest City, and Tommy Miller was 3-for-3 and scored three times for the Indians.

Brandon Nieto-Mendez had a pair of hits for West Hancock.