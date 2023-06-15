The Saint Ansgar baseball team scored 13 runs in the second inning and were backed up by a four-inning no hitter from Tate Meyer in a 15-0 win over Riceville, Tuesday night.

Meyer was lights out on the mound and racked up 11 strikeouts bringing him to 55 on the season. He picked up his second win of the season in four starts and now sits with a WHIP of .62 which is fifth best in the Top of Iowa Conference.

Sophomore Jayce Schwiesow and freshman Joe Clevenger each drove in three runs for the Saints, with Clevenger going 2-for-2 with a double and a single. Schwiesow continues to lead the team in hits (29) and RBIs (22) and has the seventh best batting average in the conference (.468).

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 8, Janesville 3: Senior Kyle Helmke smashed his first home run of the season and drove in four runs for the Bulldogs to help pick up a win on the road.

HDC’s pitching duo of Sophomores Dawson Wikert and Brody Robertson allowed just a pair of hits and combined for nine strikeouts against the Wildcats. Along with picking up his second win on the mound, Wikert also hit his third double of the season which drove in a run.

Northwood-Kensett 11, North Iowa 6: The Vikings took the lead with a five-run fifth inning and took advantage of the 10 free runners they were gifted to win their fourth game of the season.

Northwood-Kensett trailed by five runs after the first two innings but proceeded to score 10 unanswered runs on the road to pick up their first win in the month of June.

Despite only having four hits on the night, Northwood-Kensett was able to work off of North Iowa's mistakes with timely hits and clutch base running. Junior Justin Mills led the Vikings offensively with a two-run RBI single and stole three bases.

Algona 8, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 5: The Cardinals led 5-1 after the first two innings but gave up seven unanswered runs through the final five innings and dropped to 8-5 on the season.

GHV’s pitching tandem struggled down the stretch, and amassed only three strikeouts against the Bulldogs and gave up 10 hits and five walks.

The Cardinals were unable to work around the Bulldogs defense all night and cracked just five hits which included just one extra base hit.

Estherville Lincoln Central 5, Forest City 4: After tying the game at four with a three-run seventh inning to extend the game into extras, the Indians lost in the 11th inning and dropped to 9-7 overall.

Outside of their spark in the seventh inning, Forest City struggled to rack up hits and finished the game with just five. They were unable to execute off of the seven errors by ELC and the nine runners they were gifted from walks and hit batters.

Ty Dillavou and Jaxon Archer each had run scoring hits for the Indians who have played four one-run games in a row.

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 10, Rockford 9: The Warriors took a one-run lead in the top of the seventh, but the Cowboys scored twice in the bottom of the inning to pull out the win.

Rockford saw a 7-4 deficit after two innings and was able to slowly chip away including a three-run RBI double from Senior Caleb Paulus. Ultimately, the pitching crew for the Warriors wasn’t able to back up their late offensive surge and drop to 1-12 on the season.

Bishop Garrigan 15, Central Springs 0: The Panthers saw an eight-run deficit after two innings and gave up 14 hits to lose their fifth straight game.

Central Springs was unable to match the opening offensive surge by Bishop Garrigan and racked up just four hits and struck out five times over four innings.