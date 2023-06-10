Clear Lake out-lasted Hampton-Dumont-CAL to pull out a 5-4, nine-inning victory Friday at home.

The Bulldogs rallied to score three times in the top of the seventh to force extra innings and it took three of them before the Lions could prevail.

Luke Fuhrman went 3-for-4 for Clear Lake, while Ben Loge was 2-for-4 with a triple and 2 RBIs. Dylan Bieber and Tate Garman each drove in runs also for the Lions.

Fuhruman pitched 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief allowing just three base runners while striking out four to pick up the win for Clear Lake (8-4).

Tucker Heeren two and Dawson Wikert each drove runs in H-D-C’s seventh inning rally. Kyle Helmke and Marco Guerrero each collected two hits in the game.

Forest City 7, Lake Mills 6: The Bulldogs rallied late with two runs in the top of the seventh, but big offensive innings in the fifth and sixth propelled the Indians to victory.

Trailing 4-2 in the fifth after Lake Mills scored twice in the top half of the inning, Forest City scored three times in the bottom of the fifth and then twice in the sixth to build a 7-4 lead.

Brady Hanson and Eli Menke each had two hits for the Bulldogs. Hanson had a double and scored twice. Steve Brandenburg also scored twice.

Menke struck out 13 batters in a 6 1/3 innings of work.

For Forest City, Jack Thompson doubled and drove in two runs, while James Hagan also had 2 RBIs.

Kellen Moore and Thompson each scored twice.

Moore, the Indians fourth pitcher of the game, earned the win striking out seven in 2 2/3 innings.

Other scores from North Iowa: Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 8, North Union 2, Eagle Grove 14, North Iowa 0, Osage 13, Northwood-Kensett 1, North Butler 5, Rockford 3, Nashua-Plainfield 17, West Fork 0