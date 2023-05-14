The Newman Catholic baseball team won’t have to wait to get its first test of the 2023 season. The Knights are slated to host the Van Meter Bulldogs at 6 p.m. on Monday.

Van Meter won last year’s IHSAA 2A State Championship Game, beating Estherville Lincoln Central, 10-0, marking the Bulldogs’ fourth consecutive state title.

“It's a good way to see where you are early in the year — especially against a team that’s won so many state championships,” Newman Catholic catcher Max Burt said.

The matchup between the Knights and Bulldogs was scheduled by happenstance. Newman Catholic baseball coach and athletic director Alex Bohl said his first draft of the Knights’ 2023 schedule did not include a season-opener against Van Meter.

“We originally had a doubleheader scheduled with Denver,” Bohl said. “They needed to reschedule because of some other conflicts within the school. So, we had the date open. We had umpires lined up ... (Van Meter) had something very similar happen, where they had to reschedule. So, we both had the opening, and we were both like, ‘Yeah, why not? Let’s play each other.’

“In my eyes, there’s nothing better than opening up against one of the top-notch programs in the state. It gives you a really good idea of where you’re at early in the season.”

Like Van Meter, Newman Catholic has had a run of success in recent years. The Knights have claimed eight state titles since 1998, with four of those coming between 2013-18.

Newman Catholic has not won a state championship since the 2018 season. Last year, the Knights advanced to the 1A state semifinals, where they fell to the New London Tigers, 16-1.

Bohl, however, doesn’t view the Knights’ performance in last year’s state tournament as a disappointment. He knows there are things he and his team learned last season that can help them this year.

“Obviously, I look at a number of different little things that we could’ve done differently,” Bohl said. “Maybe that changes the outcome of last year. So, it’s how we prepare day-in and day-out. It’s about what we do to make sure we’re mentally prepared.

“It’s a new year, there’s a lot of turnover on the roster. You take what you learn and try to make sure you don’t repeat those same mistakes. Hopefully, there’s a different outcome this year.”

Newman Catholic had six seniors on its roster last season — five of which racked up more than 80 at-bats apiece. Matthew Henrich and Elijah Brinkley also both played critical roles on the mound for the Knights a season ago, starting 13 games combined and tossing 65.2 total innings.

Despite the roster reshuffling, Newman Catholic’s bullpen isn’t in bad shape. Ace and University of Iowa baseball commit Doug Taylor is back for the Knights’ 2023 campaign. Taylor made 11 starts last year, throwing 60.2 innings. The 6-foot-4 hurler surrendered just 15 earned runs and 22 walks.

Junior Toby Kesten and sophomore Cal McGuire will also be returning to Newman Catholic this year. The duo made eight combined starts and threw 46.1 innings. Kesten and McGuire let up four and 10 earned runs last year, respectively.

Burt also started four games on the mound for Newman Catholic last season. He let up just two earned runs in 24 innings pitched.

“When you look at the guys from last year, we lost three starters on the mound,” Bohl said. “We’re gonna need some guys that are gonna step up. You know, we’ve got a 33-game schedule, so we’re playing five, six games a week. You know, (Taylor) is going to throw at least once a week or maybe a Monday-Saturday type of deal.

“You know, everybody is going to get an opportunity. A lot of different guys are going to get a chance to throw, and they’re going to have to make sure they’re giving us every opportunity to win.

Losing six seniors has also created a void in the leadership department for Newman Catholic. The Knights’ 2022-23 roster, however, is stacked with seven seniors — including Burt and Taylor, who have been playing on Newman Catholic’s varsity team since they were eighth graders. Now, after a four-season wait, it will be their turn to be the voices that guide the Knights.

“Doug and I have been fortunate to play since our eighth-grade year, so we have a lot of experience,” Burt said. “You know, it’s gonna pay off in different situations having that experience under our belt. In the leadership aspect, we kind of have an understanding of what coach Bohl’s expectations are. I think we can kinda help demonstrate those to the younger kids and that will overall be a good part of the season for us.”

Burt and Taylor have been playing together for much longer than five years, and Burt has been Taylor’s favorite catcher since they played little league together.

This season will mark the battery’s last high school campaign together. Despite that, Burt and Taylor’s story won’t end at Newman Catholic. Like Taylor, Burt will also join the Iowa baseball team in fall.

Before they become Hawkeyes, Burt and Taylor feel like they have unfinished business to take care of at Newman Catholic in 2023.

“I know some people might be thinking we’ll be down or whatever this year,” Taylor said. “My expectations for this year are the same as every other year — get back to state, all that stuff. It’s gonna be a challenge this year, but I’m looking forward to that — especially with it being my senior year and having one of the main leadership roles on the team. I think that’ll be good for me.”