The Newman Catholic baseball team is a close group.
They like to fish together, go swimming, play cards, and generally live the best life a teenager can ask for during the summer.
They also win a lot of championships.
With three state titles in the past four seasons, the Knights are a runaway favorite to hoist another trophy this weekend at the 1A state title game in Des Moines.
For several of the team’s seniors, it will not be the end. Evan Paulus, Josh Fitzgerald and Merritt McCardle have helped the Knights to two straight state titles and will team up again next year as Kirkwood Eagles.
Fitzgerald and Paulus have both been members of the varsity team since eighth grade, with McCardle joining as a freshman. With all the success they have had on the field, the team has turned into a tight-knit group off of it as well.
“It’s a friendship that they built a long time ago and it has obviously fostered on the athletic field, in every sport that they’ve participated in,” coach Alex Bohl said. “They’re a very close group. We haven’t had the amount of seniors that we have on this team in a long time. That’s due to the fact of how close they are as friends.”
“On bus trips, they’re playing cards and hooting and hollering at each other. After practice is done, they go hang out with each other. It’s a close group, and they are like brothers.”
Fitzgerald and McCardle have known each other since kindergarten, and met Paulus in junior high. Paulus transferred to Newman during his eighth grade year, and stepped into a varsity spot. Every since Paulus arrived, the group has become, as Fitzgerald puts it, “best friends.”
“It’s so fun growing up and watching Newman,” Fitzgerald said. “Once we started to play, every year we seem to get closer and closer, and better and better. It’s fun to succeed with your friends. It’s fun to succeed and win, but when you actually have people you care about on your team, and they’re your best friends, its something special.”
They are all excited about the prospect of playing together for several more seasons, but it wasn’t anything that they planned together. Paulus took a visit to Kirkwood after the state tournament last season and was the first to commit.
“I think we all decided that that was the best spot for all of us,” Paulus said. “The way we work hard here at Newman, we thought that was going to be the best place to continue that, and continue to grow as players."
Fitzgerald had a harder time deciding, as he weighed offers from several schools. The opportunity to eventually move up to a big college program, and the presence of his older brother Jack, who coaches at Kirkwood, sealed the deal.
“It was a tough choice. But it ultimately was the best fit,” Fitzgerald said. “They move a lot of guys on to big-time programs and stuff like that. That’s obviously appealing to a recruit, to go to a junior college. You want to go somewhere where you feel like you’ll get a lot of exposure, and Kirkwood does that.”
According to Bohl, Iowa high school ballplayers are uniquely challenged, compared to players from other states. Because the baseball season takes place in the summer, Iowa players are unable to attend the many showcases, such as AAU, Perfect Game, etc., that college coaches attend to scout players.
Due to that, and the fact that the only Division I baseball team in the state is the University of Iowa, many talented ballplayers wind up attending junior colleges. But the most talented will still get opportunities at the next level.
“You laugh at it a little bit, the amount of success that these guys see at the JUCO (junior college) level,” Bohl said. “it’s pretty awesome to see.”
Bohl played baseball for Kirkwood head coach Todd Rima, when Rima was the head coach at NIACC, and is optimistic that his three seniors will fit in well with the program.
“We have a pretty good relationship sending our guys there and watching them develop,” Bohl said. “That’s a unique thing about JUCO baseball in Iowa, it is very good. There are a lot of talented players. There should be no shame in those three going to Kirkwood at all. They’re going to become even better baseball players and get the chance to play at the next level.”
For the Kirkwood Three, as well as the rest of the seniors, this week is their final chance to put a championship stamp on their Newman Catholic careers. On Thursday, the team will play Don Bosco, with the winner advancing to the state championship game.
Having been there before, the seniors are excited to share that experience with their younger teammates.
“It’s fun, because we all know what it was like to be the underclassmen in that situation,” Fitzgerald said.“We all were in the same exact situation when we were younger. Getting to be leaders, we take it seriously, and we’re happy that we get to be leaders and succeed. Hopefully, we can show the younger guys what it’s like to play Newman baseball.”
Many of the seniors have known each other since they were young kids, and even though Paulus joined the group later on, Fitzgerald and McCardle say that it feels like they’ve known him all their lives.
“It’s just a bond that started at the beginning, back in eighth grade,” McCardle said. “It didn’t skip a beat. We do everything together, we have the same interests. We give each other crap once in awhile, but it’s all in good fun.”
Before they go on to play at Kirkwood, the three of them still have one last goal. A third state championship. The celebration after the final out is a time that the team can let loose, and bask in their accomplishment.
“Nothing beats that dog-pile,” McCardle said.
