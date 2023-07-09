MASON CITY — For postseason standards, Saturday night was about as complete a performance for Newman Catholic.

The top-ranked Knights continued their march toward the state tournament with an 8-0 win over Collins-Maxwell at home.

Max Burt and Doug Taylor combined for the shutout, the offense clicked and Newman did not commit an error.

It was near perfection aside from the first few innings.

“The thing is our team stayed with it,” coach Alex Bohl said. “Max gave us a great performance on the mound, Doug shut the door. Defensively we made all the plays. So, we are close.”

Newman’s bats took a while to heat up, keeping the game close for some time.

Collins-Maxwell pitcher Cooper Wierson’s curveball slowed down the Knights. The freshman went four innings, allowing just one run on a sacrifice fly from Kellen Kantaris.

The fifth inning was a whole new game, when Newman plated six runs with four walks and a hit by pitch getting the rally started.

Squeezed in there was an RBI double from Max Burt and a three-run two-bagger by Vinny Joslin.

Burt had another RBI single in the sixth to cap the scoring.

“Their starting pitcher, he had plus off speed, he located really well and he did a really good job so hats off to him,” Burt said. “It took us a little bit longer than typical, but eventually we found our stride there, found a way to get on base, advanced the next guy and pushed across runs.”

A better approach at the plate is what Bohl hopes to see from Newman in Tuesday’s substate final.

Some of it may be the unorthodox pitching that Wierson showed on Saturday, but the offense may need to get rolling earlier.

“We knew he was going to throw a lot of curveballs and I felt like we were still surprised a bit that we were getting curveballs in some of those counts,” Bohl said. “We have to see the ball deep and think middle. We were rolling over and getting out in front, not letting the ball like we are taught.

“I will take it though. It’s postseason. You survive and advance and we survived tonight.”

Saturday was the final game playing at home for Newman’s seniors, namely Burt and Taylor.

That was something that Burt thought about before the first pitch and even during the game.

“I think we just tried to come out here and play our game, knowing if we can play a complete game, the outcome will come,” Burt said. “Everyone was still laid back before the game, playing Wii Mario Kart. We just try to chill out and enjoy every moment together.”

Newman is one win away from the school’s 26th state tournament appearance.

In its way is Saint Ansgar, a formidable Top of Iowa Conference rival, on Tuesday at Roosevelt Field. The Knights won both meetings this season, including the most recent one 5-3 to break an 11-game win streak by the Saints.

Boh is confident that if his team plays “Newman baseball”, the result will take care of itself.

Burt echoed the same.

“They have a good team over there with a couple of good arms on the bump,” he said. “We just need to go in there confident playing our game. Coach Bohl and the rest of the staff will set us up for success. It’s competing every pitch and playing clean baseball.”