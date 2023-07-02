Doug Taylor and Adam Henrich combined on a no-hitter as top-ranked Newman Catholic advanced with a 10-0 victory over BCLUW in a 1A substate game Saturday in Mason City.

Taylor worked the first five innings striking out 11, and Henrich pitched the sixth walking one before finishing the game.

Gage Petersen, Taylor and Andrew Fitzsimmons all drove in two runs for the Knights (29-4).

Max Burt, Trev Hickey and Kellen Kantaris all collected two hits in the game.

Newman will host either Colo-Nesco or South Hamilton on Wednesday. The Royals and Hawks first-round game Saturday was postponed until Monday.

Other 1A Substate 2 quarterfinals Wednesday will see Riceville at Saint Ansgar, North Butler at Lake Mills, and the Collins-Maxwell/AGWSR winner against the Baxter/Madrid winner at a site yet to be determined.

In a Class 2A Substate 3 game at Osage, the Green Devils held off a late comeback bid by Crestwood to advance with a 7-6 win.

Osage scored six times in the first inning, but the Cadets scored twice in the fifth and then had three times in the seventh to pull within one before the Green Devils were able to finish off the win.

Darren Adams wetn 3-for-4 with two runs scored and a RBI for Osage. Jake Krebsbach and Heath Voigt also drove in runs. Nolan Heard was 3-for-4 additionally.

Maddox Cockrum worked into the sixth inning for Osage before needing some help from Carson Nasstrom to close out the game.

The Green Devils advanced to play at New Hampton Wednesday in a 7 p.m. game.

In a 2A-2 first-round game Garner-Hayfield-Ventura advanced with a five-inning 13-3 win over Belmond-Klemme. The Cardinals advanced to play at Ogden Wednesday.

Other quarterfinal 2A games Wednesday will see Okoboji (14-12) play at Forest City (17-7).