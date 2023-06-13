Newman Catholic bounced back from a weekend loss on Monday night, edging out a road win over Osage 6-4.

The Knights raced to a 3-0 lead early and built it up to 5-1 after the fifth inning.

The Green Devils made things interesting in the bottom of the seventh inning but cutting the deficit to two but could not get closer.

Heath Voigt paced Osage with a pair of base hits. Maddox Cockrum and Tristan Mock also had a base knock and Ty Voigt hit a sacrifice fly.

Clear Lake 5, Algona 1: The Lions offense came through with two runs in the fourth inning to take the lead and never looked back, thanks to some great pitching.

Andrew Theiss led Clear Lake with a complete game on the mound, giving up the one run with seven strikeouts. Algona managed just two hits off the junior.

Theiss drove in a pair of runs too and Titan Schmitt and Hudson Smith each produced two knocks.

Saint Ansgar 6, Central Springs 0: Jace Schwiesow threw a gem for the Saints, throwing five scoreless innings in and striking out seven. He surrendered two hits and walked two.

The sophomore also had a pair of hits at the plate, one being a double.

Tate Mayer drove in a pair of runs with a double too. Drew Powers had two hits.

Max Fingalsen, Austin Shimek and Winton Hogen each recorded a base knock for the Panthers.

Charles City 9-0, Decorah 1-2: The Comets hit well early in game one, tacking on seven runs in the game's first three innings to run away with the win.

The bats cooled in the second game though, getting shut out by the Vikings' Landon Kuennen's complete game.

Carter Cajthaml went 5-for-7, one a double, with three RBIs between the two games to pace the Charles City offense. Lincoln Joslin pitched well on the mound in the first game, with eight strikeouts in 6.2 innings without allowing an earned run.

Other scores from North Iowa: North Butler 11, Northwood-Kensett 1; Nausha-Plainfield 18, Rockford 0; Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 17, North Iowa 1; Baxter 11, Riceville 1; Lake Mills 15, West Hancock 10, 13 inn.