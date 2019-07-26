DES MOINES – The two halves of the crowd at Principal Park let out collective groans at the end of Friday’s Class 1A state quarterfinal baseball game between Newman Catholic and Pekin.
The Pekin groan was one of disappointment. An epic comeback for the No. 8-seed Panthers (17-9) had fallen short. The Newman Catholic groan was of sweet relief, as the No. 1-seeded Knights (36-3), who at one point in the game led 7-0, held on for a wild 8-7 victory.
After the third inning, Newman Catholic led 7-0 and its path to the state semifinal looked clear. But the Panthers began to pick away at that lead, scoring three runs on four hits in the fourth inning.
In the top of the seventh inning, starting pitcher Evan Paulus got two outs and was removed from the game to a standing ovation with a runner on first base.
The new pitcher, Sammy Kratz, walked his first batter and hit another to load the bases. Head coach Alex Bohl then brought in senior Josh Fitzgerald to try to close it out. Pekin junior Kenan Winn hit Fitzgerald’s first pitch over the head of the center fielder, clearing the bases and trimming the Knights' lead to just one run.
“I was OK when we had two outs and a runner on first base,” Bohl said. “Seven pitches later, they have the bases loaded, the kid comes in and sees a first pitch curve ball from Josh and strokes it to straight-away center, my heart started racing.”
But Fitzgerald did the job, striking out the next batter to end the game and send the Knights to Thursday's 1A semifinal.
“We rely on our seniors all year,” Bohl said. “Josh had three straight strikes to end the game. We can take a deep breath now and relax a little bit.”
Paulus pitched masterfully early on. Through the first three innings, the Panthers had managed just one hit off of the Knights’ senior and had stuck out seven times as a team.
Pekin managed to get three runs off of Paulus in the fourth inning, but he ended the inning with three straight strikeouts. Overall, Paulus finished with 11 Ks.
“I had a bit of adrenaline running, so my fastball was getting up there in velocity,” Paulus said. “I had good control for my changeup. I hadn’t done that a ton this year, but I felt it in some games. Today, it was really on.”
You have free articles remaining.
On offense, the Knights finished with 10 hits. Seven different players had at least one base hit, and all but one batter, eighth-grader Max Burt, reached base at least once.
Senior Merritt McCardle reached base four times, with two singles, a walk and a hit by pitch.
As the No. 1 seed, the top-ranked team in 1A, and with the last two state titles in their pocket, the Knights will not be underestimated by any of their opponents. But even for a team that has competed on the big stage many times before, the thrill of playing on a professional field never goes away.
“It’s something special,” McCardle said. “I can remember my first time coming out here as a freshman. It’s definitely a lot to take in, from playing at your regular high school field. It’s still the same feeling. It’s not every day you get to come out here. I still get those butterflies.”
For Paulus, getting to pitch on a professional mound, and one where many future MLB pitchers have stood before, is always a lot of fun.
“You look at the mound when you first walk out there and there is not that big hole that you get at the high school fields,” Paulus said. “You get good traction and you know you’re going to get a few more miles per hour on that fastball. It feels good to get out there and try to soak it all in.”
“But it’s a business trip, too, so you can’t go out there and get too caught up in the moment,” he said.
The Knights will get a few days to bask in their wild win before the next matchup. Newman Catholic's next game will be Thursday against No. 4 seed Don Bosco, who will come into the game with a season record of 29-4.
“We’ve just got to show up and play Newman baseball,” Bohl said. “If we can do that, I think we can compete with any team in the state, and we have a chance to beat any team in the state.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.