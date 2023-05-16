CLEAR LAKE -- Mason City senior Ethen Roberts knows how to start a season on a high note.

The Riverhawk right-handed pitcher was literally unhittable Tuesday as he struck out 17 Clear Lake batters and threw a no hitter to lead Mason City to its seventh straight win over Clear Lake, 6-0, at Lions Field.

The only blemishes on Roberts night were three walks.

“I had a strong offseason, I was feeling pretty good going into the game,” Roberts said. “I wasn’t really worried about strikeouts cause I knew I had a strong team behind me, so as long as I just threw strikes my teammates behind me would back me up.”

Head Coach of the Riverhawks, Troy Rood, praised his pitcher noting that he had put in a lot of work in the offseason to be able to perform the way he did tonight. He mentioned specifically how he has grown, learning more of the technique and interworking of becoming a great pitcher.

“I think Ethen is becoming smarter as a pitching junkie,” Rood said. “He’s always had good stuff, now he’s starting to understand pitch design, pace and tempo.”

The Riverhawks got off to an early lead scoring four runs in the first inning, taking advantage of the two walks and batter hit by a pitch as Clear Lake junior pitcher Andrew Theiss struggled with his control early, The first run was driven in by senior Alex Deets on a deep single after falling behind in the count with two strikes, followed by a bases-loaded walk driving in a runner and an error by the Clear Lake infield which scored the final two runners.

“I feel like a year ago it wouldn’t turn out that way for Alex,” Rood said. “But Alex also just like Ethen has put in a lot of time, he’s become a better two strike hitter and I think his approach has improved a lot.”

Mason City fell into a cold streak between the second and sixth innings, getting hits here and there but unable to score runs.

Theiss was able to bounce back after his rough start to the night, allowing three hits between those innings. The Riverhawks would eventually have a hitting surge again in the seventh inning, knocking in two more runs, one of which most notably came off of a triple from senior Jake Gold.

Theiss finished his night notching seven strikeouts in 6.2 innings, five earned runs off seven hits and three walks.

Mason City will continue its season with another road matchup Wednesday night, this time against the Charles City Comets. Clear Lake will be off until the 22 of May, when they will compete on the road against West Fork.

PHOTOS: Clear Lake vs. Mason City Baseball 051723-spt-cl-mc-1.JPG 051723-spt-cl-mc-3.JPG 051723-spt-cl-mc-4.JPG 051723-spt-cl-mc-5.JPG 051723-spt-cl-mc-6.JPG 051723-spt-cl-mc-7.JPG 051723-spt-cl-mc-8.JPG