FOREST CITY -- Forest City baseball lived through the ups and downs on Monday night. That’s what coach Jeff Jerome happy after a crucial back-and-fourth game.

With a 4-1 lead going into the sixth inning, the Indians looked like they would put together a complete performance over Top of Iowa conference rival Eagle Grove.

But a few mishaps late, and some luck even later, led Forest City to a 5-4 win in eight innings over the Eagles at home.

Ty Dillavou provided the walk-off hit in the bottom of the eighth after the Indians capitalized on an error and a pair of passed balls to scratch across the winning run after blowing a three-run lead.

“Going into extra innings, we had some good pitching and some bad pitching and one error late in the game that was fairly big,” Jerome said. “We put ourselves in a position offensively for our kids against a really good pitcher and to be able to come out on top, I think that’s a pretty big confidence booster for us.”

The Indians had to claw their way into extra innings after a two-out error and other miscues allowed the Eagles to tie the game on a wild pitch.

Dillavou’s two-out hit was a rocket off the bat and snuck past the third basemen to score the winning run. The sophomore was previously 0-for-3 in the game but came up with the biggest knock when needed.

“You try to manufacture a run at that point,” Jerome said. “For Ty Dillavou to come out aggressive and that ball hard, that was a big deal for us.

“Ty is a competitor, and I would say one through nine, there are several guys in that dugout that we can put in a situation to compete, and they are going to compete. They are going to do what are they can to put us in a position to be successful.”

Starting pitcher Tommy Miller pitched a quality start to give the Indians a chance to win. He threw 5.1 innings, striking out eight and allowing three runs.

He ran into trouble in the first inning and the final two runs came in the sixth in the Eagle’s ferocious comeback. But the junior was otherwise really solid striking out the side in the fourth on 10 pitches.

“I just had confidence knowing that (Eagle Grove) was a good team and they were going to put the ball in play and my defense would make plays behind me,” Miller said. “It made things a lot easier and took weight off my shoulders.”

The win puts the Indians (9-6) in a good spot for postseason play in the Top of Iowa Conference.

Miller said that the win, especially after losing to the Eagles two weeks ago, is a big confidence booster heading into a pivotal stretch of the season.

“It was a big game and we really wanted that and I think we showed that,” he said. “We are coming off a high spree and are learning from situations and becoming a lot better as a team. We are going to have a fun couple weeks coming off.”

PHOTOS: Eagle Grove at Forest City baseball and softball 061323-spt-fc-eagle-bb-1.JPG 061323-spt-fc-eagle-bb-2.JPG 061323-spt-fc-eagle-bb-3.JPG 061323-spt-fc-eagle-bb-4.JPG 061323-spt-fc-eagle-bb-5.JPG 061323-spt-fc-eagle-bb-6.JPG 061323-spt-fc-eagle-sb-1.JPG 061323-spt-fc-eagle-sb-2.JPG 061323-spt-fc-eagle-sb-3.JPG 061323-spt-fc-eagle-sb-4.JPG